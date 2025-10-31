Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Bloom Energy, Vistra and Constellation Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 31, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Bloom Energy BE, Vistra VST and Constellation Energy Corp. CEG.

The Rise of Integrated Financial Platforms

Bloom Energy: The Top AI Energy Stock?

Bloom Energy just delivered a standout quarter that underscores its rapid ascent as a key player in the AI-powered energy revolution. Revenue surged 57% year-over-year to $519 million, while gross margins expanded 540 basis points, from 23.8% to 29.2%, reflecting both operational efficiency and growing demand for its clean, distributed power systems.

The company also announced a $5 billion strategic AI infrastructure partnership with Brookfield Asset Management, leveraging its solid oxide fuel cell technology to power next-generation AI data centers. The partnership highlights Bloom’s ability to provide rapid, scalable, and reliable on-site energy solutions, a critical need as global data center construction accelerates to meet AI demand.

While utilities like Vistra and Constellation Energy Corp. have dominated headlines as early leaders in the AI energy theme, Bloom Energy is emerging as the next major contender. The stock holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has been on an extraordinary run, soaring 250% in the past three months and over 500% year-to-date.

Though chasing such a strong rally can feel uncomfortable, Bloom appears exceptionally well positioned for continued upside. For momentum-oriented investors, it may represent one of the most compelling opportunities in the market today. Below, we’ll examine the technical setup that could define its next move.

How Bloom Energy Could Power the AI Boom

Bloom Energy develops solid oxide fuel cell systems that generate on-site, highly efficient, and low-emission electricity. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into clean power through an electrochemical process, delivering steady, grid-independent electricity to mission critical operations.

As the artificial intelligence revolution drives explosive growth in data-center demand, Bloom Energy is uniquely positioned to play a vital role in meeting the sector’s escalating power needs. Traditional grids are increasingly strained by the massive energy requirements of AI training and inference workloads, and Bloom’s distributed fuel-cell systems offer an immediate, scalable solution. By providing modular, on-site power generation capable of integrating with renewable and hydrogen-based fuels, Bloom can help hyperscalers and data center operators expand capacity faster, reduce reliance on overburdened grids, and lower carbon emissions.

While Vistra and Constellation Energy offer exciting exposure to nuclear power, a key component of the long-term AI energy and broader infrastructure buildout, expanding and routing that generation takes years of permitting and infrastructure investment. Bloom Energy, by contrast, delivers modular, on-site systems that can be deployed quickly, giving it a distinct speed and flexibility advantage in powering AI data centers at scale.

Bloom Energy Shares Rise on Upgrades

Bloom Energycurrently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating, reflecting upward trending earnings revisions and renewed investor enthusiasm. Sales are expected to grow 20% this year and 29% next year, while EPS are projected to climb 28% annually over the next three to five years.

That said, the stock carries an uber premium valuation, trading at 17.6x forward sales, well above the alternative energy industry average of 5.3x. This lofty multiple underscores high expectations but also adds risk. As such, Bloom Energy remains best suited for active traders and momentum-oriented investors comfortable navigating short-term swings in pursuit of long-term growth potential.

BE Stock Primed to Lead This Market (Technical Setup)

Following its massive gap higher after a banner earnings report, Bloom Energy has begun to form one of the most constructive technical patterns in momentum trading, a bull flag consolidation following a large gap up on exceedingly positive news. This setup often reflects powerful institutional accumulation after major news, as traders digest gains before the next leg higher.

While the stock has already seen a substantial run, large post-earnings gaps like this can mark a significant shift in market sentiment and the start of longer-term uptrends. The move suggests investors are finally recognizing Bloom Energy’s potential to become a core player in the AI energy ecosystem.

It’s difficult to predict exactly how long this consolidation will last, perhaps a week, perhaps a month, but traders should monitor the pattern closely. A decisive breakout from this tightening range could trigger the next major leg higher, continuing Bloom’s impressive momentum.

Should Investors Buy Shares in BE?

After a breakout quarter and a pivotal AI partnership, Bloom Energy has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting names in the clean energy space. Its rapid deployment capability, scalable fuel-cell systems, and direct link to AI data center growth position it alongside utilities like Vistra and Constellation Energy as key players in powering the next wave of digital infrastructure.

While the stock’s premium valuation and sharp rally demand caution, Bloom’s momentum, earnings growth, and expanding strategic relevance suggest it could continue to lead the AI energy trade into year-end. For active investors, BE remains one of the most compelling momentum setups in the market today.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.