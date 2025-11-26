Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Apple and Nvidia

For Immediate Release

Apple Bull Case: Vertical Integration, AI Efficiency & a Huge Cash Stack

Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock Apple has undergone dramatic changes throughout its long and storied history. Initially, the company focused on computers, but today, its business primarily operates through its flagship iPhone product. Meanwhile, Apple has diversified its revenue streams through its service business, which includes cloud services, the App store, Apple Music, Apple Care, and Apple Pay. Additionally, the company continues to gain traction on non-iPhone products such as the Apple Watch and Airpods.

Apple Intelligence: AI Benefits Without the Spend

Like many tech giants, Apple is intent on taking advantage of the AI revolution. A bullish catalyst for AAPL over the next few years is likely to be Apple Intelligence, Apple’s on-device AI offering. Over the past few years, smartphones have gone from a want to a necessity, allowing Apple’s iPhone business to thrive. Although iPhone sales have slowed in the past few years, new on-device AI capabilities should dramatically improve iPhone performance and value, sparking a multiyear bullish iPhone replacement cycle.

Unlike its competitors, Apple designs its own silicon, giving it a structural advantage over competitors that rely on expensive GPUs from Nvidia to train their AI models. Because of its existing ecosystem, Apple should gain more benefits from AI than many competitors, at a fraction of the cost. While competitors spent hundreds of billions on expensive GPUs and data centers in 2025, AAPL only spent around $12 billion in CAPEX.

Apple Services: A Sticky, High Margin Business

Apple Services, which includes services such as the App store, iCloud, and Apple Music, is becoming a major growth engine. Because of Apple’s vast ecosystem, it enjoys high-margin, recurring revenue from this business. Better yet, in the next few years, Apple Services may account for as much as half of Apple’s total revenue. Because of Apple’s vertical integration (in-house silicon) and the growth of its services segment, gross profit margins have expanded dramatically in recent years.

Apple is a Cash Cow

Apple’s most recently reported cash on hand is ~$55 billion. Though cash has fallen recently, Apple is leveraging its massive cash pile to decouple from China to avoid tariffs, invest in R&D and Apple Intelligence, and save it for a rainy day.

Additionally, AAPL has repurchased ~$100 billion worth of stock in 2025, and more than $700 billion over the past decade. Share repurchase programs help the supply/demand dynamic of the stock by reducing the number of shares outstanding. With fewer shares outstanding, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) grows. Sustained demand from share buybacks also results in an appreciating stock price.

Apple Consistently Beats Wall Street Expectations

Savvy investors understand that Wall Street is a game of expectations. Historically, Apple delivers on those expectations. Over the past 20 quarters, Apple has beaten Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates in 19 quarters.

AAPL Shares Exhibit Relative Strength

While the overall equity market has been volatile and lower in recent weeks, AAPL shares have bucked the trend and moved sideways – a subtle sign of relative strength. The resilient price action suggests that as soon as the market pressure is alleviated, AAPL is poised to lead.

Bottom Line

Apple’s evolution from a hardware-centric company into an AI-enabled, services-heavy cash machine positions it well for the next phase of tech market leadership. The company’s structural advantages in custom silicon, booming high-margin business, and aggressive share repurchases all contribute to a compelling long-term outlook.

