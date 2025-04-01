Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Tesla and Nvidia

For Immediate Release

How Cheap Are Big Tech Stocks?

The US stock market is currently experiencing one of its sharpest corrections in recent history, driven by uncertainty around trade policy and declining economic growth forecasts. President Donald Trump's frequent shifts in international tariff rhetoric have left businesses and investors navigating a rapidly changing landscape. At the same time, aggressive fiscal tightening and a weakening wealth effect are weighing on consumer confidence and future outlooks.

Some of the hardest-hit names this year are the very giants that powered the last decade of gains, the Magnificent Seven. After years of outperformance, these tech titans are now leading the market lower, sparking renewed debate about overconcentration and stretched valuations.

While recent pullbacks aren't yet catastrophic, Tesla being the notable exception, they have been steep enough to bring valuations down to more reasonable levels. For long-term investors who've been waiting on the sidelines, this may be the opportunity to start accumulating positions. On the other hand, if economic conditions worsen and earnings expectations decline further, these stocks could still be viewed as expensive.

In the sections below, we'll break down the current valuations, relative performance, and earnings forecasts for the Magnificent Seven: Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Tesla and Nvidia.

Meta Platforms: Best Relative Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stands out as the best performer among the Magnificent Seven, and the only stock in the group currently outperforming the broader market—despite still being down year-to-date.

The stock holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with long-term earnings projected to grow at an impressive 18.3% annually over the next three to five years. Annual sales are forecast to grow 14.8% this year and 13.3% next year.

Shares are trading at 22.5x forward earnings, slightly below the company's 10-year median of 24.7x, suggesting a more reasonable valuation relative to its historical norm.

Apple: Largest Company, Slowest Growth

Apple, the largest company in the group by market capitalization, has been the second-best performer year-to-date.

The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with earnings expected to grow at a steady 13.8% annually over the next three to five years. However, near-term sales growth remains modest, with projections of just 4% this year and 7.7% next year.

Apple currently trades at 30x forward earnings—well above both the broader market average and its own 10-year median of 21.8x, highlighting a premium valuation despite its slower growth outlook.

Microsoft: Steady Growth with a Slight Premium Valuation

Microsoft ranks third in relative performance among the Magnificent Seven and holds the second-largest market capitalization in the group.

The stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with earnings projected to grow 14.4% annually over the next three to five years. Sales are also expected to rise steadily, with forecasts of 12.7% growth this year and 12.9% next year.

Shares currently trade at 29x forward earnings, slightly above Microsoft's 10-year median of 27.3x, reflecting investor confidence in the company's consistent growth and strong competitive positioning.

Amazon: Shares Trade at Deep Historical Discount

Amazon has been a middle-of-the-pack performer within the group—a notable point, given that the stock is down more than 15% year-to-date.

It holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and boasts the third-highest earnings growth forecast among the Magnificent Seven, with expectations of 22.9% annual growth over the next three to five years. Sales are projected to rise 9.4% this year and 10.3% next year.

Despite its decline, Amazon trades at 30.5x forward earnings—a steep discount to its 10-year historical median of 87.1x, offering long-term investors a potentially attractive entry point.

Alphabet: Cheapest Relative Valuation

Alphabet has been one of the weaker performers in the group, down nearly 20% year-to-date.

The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with earnings expected to grow at 15.6% annually over the next three to five years. Sales are projected to increase by 11.8% this year and 11.2% next year.

At 17.3x forward earnings, Alphabet is trading significantly below its historical median of 25.8x, offering a potentially compelling relative valuation compared to its peers in the group.

Nvidia: Hottest Stock Finally Cools

Nvidia, the top performer among the Magnificent Seven over the past two years, is now the second-worst performer year-to-date.

The stock holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and boasts the highest projected earnings growth in the group, at 25.7% annually over the next three to five years. Revenue growth is also leading, with forecasts calling for a 52.1% increase this year and 22.7% next year.

Despite its pullback, Nvidia trades at 26.4x forward earnings, well below its 10-year median of 45.1x.

Tesla: Worst Performing Stock

Tesla has been the worst-performing stock in the group by a wide margin—an unexpected reversal after it ended 2024 with a massive rally, doubling in the fourth quarter alone.

Like the rest of the group, Tesla holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and boasts the second-highest projected earnings growth, at 23.7% annually over the next three to five years. Sales are forecast to rise 10.7% this year and 16.5% next year.

Despite the recent pullback, Tesla still trades at a steep premium, with a forward earnings multiple of 109.9x. While elevated, this valuation is not unusual for the company, which has maintained a 10-year median multiple of 126.5x.

Which Magnificent Seven Stocks Are Most Attractive?

Interestingly, the Zacks Rank provides little differentiation within the Magnificent Seven at the moment, as all of these stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) rating. That said, deeper analysis can still uncover relative opportunities.

Based on a combination of valuation, growth potential, and business quality, I believe that Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Alphabet stand out as the most attractive names going forward. Each offers a compelling mix of strong long-term earnings growth, reasonable current valuations, especially relative to historical norms, and highly resilient business models that are well-positioned for continued dominance in their respective markets.

For long-term investors looking to buy into tech leaders at more reasonable prices, these three stocks may offer the best balance of upside potential and downside protection.

