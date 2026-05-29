For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 29, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Alphabet GOOGL.

Looking for Cloud Stocks? Use This Zacks Tool

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

Let’s take a closer look at the ‘Cloud Computing’ screen and analyze a stock within, namely Alphabet.

Cloud Computing Overview

Cloud computing refers to the on-demand, seamless access of computing resources such as servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence over the Internet (the cloud) on a pay-per-use pricing model.

It marks a paradigm shift from traditional on-premises infrastructure storage to remote cloud-based storage facilities and relies heavily on virtualization and automation technologies. Instead of buying, owning, and maintaining physical data centers and servers, organizations access a virtual pool of shared resources from a cloud service provider on an as-needed basis.

This lowers operating costs, increases productivity with greater agility and flexibility, and improves scalability with higher economies of scale. Please click here to access the Zacks Cloud Computing Thematic Screen.

Google Cloud Growth Accelerates

Alphabet’s latest cloud results were the primary driver behind its recent post-earnings positivity, with the company quickly becoming one of the most popular players in the industry.

Google Cloud revenue throughout its latest period totaled $20.0 billion, crushing our estimate and reflecting a sizable 62.7% YoY growth rate. The cloud acceleration was a huge positive for Alphabet in terms of market sentiment, as cloud growth rates have often dictated post-earnings reactions in recent years.

The EPS outlook also remains bullish across the board for the Mag 7 member, a huge positive concerning its share momentum.

Bottom Line

Thematic investing has emerged as a powerful way for investors to sync their portfolios with emerging trends. A mix of long-term and short-term themes is increasingly dictating which companies lead as economies expand and markets shift.

The Cloud Computing thematic list, which currently Alphabet is part of, focuses on technology companies that provide the related hardware and software to enable cloud computing services, the communication service providers that offer the network facilities, and the various firms that utilize the services.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.