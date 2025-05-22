Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Alibaba, Microvast, GDS and Kingsoft Cloud

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 22, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Alibaba BABA, Microvast MVST, GDS Holdings GDS and Kingsoft Cloud KC.

Use This Tool to Buy Hot China Stocks

The Zacks China Technology thematic screen focuses on China-based technology companies listed on the U.S. stock market, including firms that provide internet services, batteries, and online businesses such as e-commerce, online advertising, online media, online gaming, and social networking platforms.

A top-ranked stock that the screen returned includes Alibaba. Let's take a quick look at a few details of the screen before sizing up how BABA presently stands.

China Tech.

China Tech. broadly refers to China-based technology companies across various domains. These firms are leaders in their respective fields and have created a niche market as Beijing aims to reduce reliance on Western technology.

The key technology aspects that have gained prominence in recent times are semiconductors, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, industrial robots, data centers, satellites, quantum computing, and wireless broadband.

BABA Sees AI Momentum

Alibaba shares have been notably strong over the last month, gaining more than 25% and outpacing the S&P 500's 20% gain. The company's EPS outlook remains bullish for its current and next fiscal year, helping land the stock into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Notably, its AI-related product revenue throughout its latest period maintained a triple-digit percentage year-over-year growth rate for the seventh consecutive period, with its Cloud Intelligence Group also seeing 18% YoY growth.

More Picks

There were several other top-ranked stocks that the screen returned, which include Microvast, GDS Holdings and Kingsoft Cloud.

To see the full list of stocks that the screen returned, please click here – Zacks Thematic Screens – China Technology.

Bottom Line

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

Upon running the Zacks China Tech screen, top-ranked Alibaba, among others, was returned.

