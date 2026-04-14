Zacks Initiates Coverage of WRAP With Underperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Wrap Technologies, Inc. WRAP with an Underperform recommendation, reflecting a cautious outlook shaped by execution challenges, financial risks and valuation concerns, despite some emerging growth drivers.

The company operates in the public safety technology space, offering non-lethal solutions such as its flagship BolaWrap device alongside a growing suite of training, software and digital evidence tools. While the company has evolved into a more diversified platform provider, its financial profile and reliance on early-stage adoption trends continue to raise concerns.

A key negative highlighted in the research report is WRAP’s persistent losses and limited liquidity. The company incurred a net loss of $10.3 million in 2025, widening significantly from the prior year, while maintaining a modest cash balance of $3.5 million. This combination of ongoing cash burn and limited financial flexibility leaves little room for execution missteps and increases downside risk if growth does not accelerate as expected.

Another major concern is the company’s heavy dependence on BolaWrap adoption. Despite efforts to diversify its product portfolio, core product revenues have remained relatively flat, indicating that broader adoption across law enforcement agencies has yet to gain meaningful traction. If pilot programs fail to convert into full-scale deployments, revenue growth could remain constrained in the near to medium term.

The report also emphasizes the challenges associated with long and unpredictable government sales cycles. Wrap’s reliance on public sector customers introduces delays tied to procurement processes, budget approvals and policy reviews. This creates uneven revenue recognition and limits visibility, particularly given the company’s minimal backlog, which provides little assurance of near-term sales stability.

Additionally, Wrap faces increasing competition from larger, better-resourced players across its key markets, including body cameras, training platforms and non-lethal devices. These competitors benefit from stronger distribution networks and bundled offerings, which may pressure pricing, extend sales cycles and limit Wrap’s ability to expand margins or capture market share.

On the positive side, Wrap is beginning to show progress in converting pilot programs into broader deployments, which could drive higher revenue per customer and improve product validation. Early signs of wider adoption suggest that agencies are increasingly integrating the company’s solutions into their workflows, supporting a gradual reduction in adoption risk.

Moreover, the company is seeing strong momentum in its recurring revenue streams, with technology-enabled services growing 85% in 2025. The expansion of subscription-based training, software and digital platforms, combined with its integrated solutions strategy, could enhance revenue visibility and differentiation over time.

Shares have shown mixed momentum relative to broader benchmarks, and the current valuation appears elevated compared to peers. This premium suggests that a significant portion of future growth expectations may already be priced in, leaving the stock vulnerable to downside if execution falls short or growth remains uneven.

Overall, while Wrap is demonstrating early traction through broader deployments and growing recurring revenue streams, these positives are offset by ongoing headwinds, including execution challenges, limited liquidity and uneven revenue visibility.

Read the full Research Report on Wrap here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Wrap, which has a modest market capitalization of $87.1 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.



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Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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