Zacks Initiates Coverage of SWAG With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research recently initiated coverage of Stran & Company, Inc. SWAG with a “Neutral” recommendation, reflecting a balance between the company’s accelerating growth profile and ongoing challenges in profitability, margins and cash flow.

Stran operates as an outsourced marketing solutions provider, offering promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty and incentive programs to more than 2,000 active clients across a wide range of industries. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Quincy, MA, the company has steadily expanded its capabilities through organic growth and acquisitions, positioning itself as a scaled platform in a highly fragmented promotional products industry.

A central theme is Stran’s rapid revenue expansion and the early signs of operating leverage. Revenue growth has significantly outpaced expense growth, allowing operating costs to decline as a percentage of sales and driving a sharp improvement in EBITDA toward breakeven levels. This trend suggests that incremental revenues are increasingly being absorbed by a largely fixed cost structure, creating potential for margin expansion as scale continues to build.

The company’s August 2024 acquisition of Gander Group stands out as a transformative development. The transaction meaningfully expanded Stran’s presence in loyalty, casino and continuity programs, which have become a major contributor to consolidated revenues. The company has completed integration within roughly a year and highlighted cross-selling opportunities, new vertical exposure and a repeatable consolidation strategy that could support long-term growth in a fragmented market.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive SWAG's growth. Stran’s solid balance sheet is also highlighted as a key source of financial flexibility. With no traditional debt and nearly $12 million in cash and investments, the company has supported growth initiatives while opportunistically repurchasing shares. SWAG's decision to buy back shares, even while the company remains unprofitable, signals confidence in long-term value creation.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. Stran continues to report net losses and negative operating cash flow, with working capital demands and inventory growth weighing on liquidity. The gross margin has come under pressure from acquisition mix, tariffs and limited pricing power, while exposure to discretionary marketing budgets introduces sensitivity to broader economic conditions. Potential equity dilution from outstanding warrants and options, along with rising fixed lease obligations, adds complexity.

From a valuation perspective, Stran shares trade at a substantial discount to industry and market benchmarks on an EV-to-sales basis, even after a strong run over the past year. The “Neutral” recommendation suggests that, while the company’s growth story is compelling, shares are expected to perform in line with the broader market until profitability and cash flow trends become more firmly established.

For a comprehensive analysis of Stran's financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Stran & Company here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Stran & Company, which has a modest market capitalization of $38 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.