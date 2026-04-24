Zacks Initiates Coverage of SLSN With Underperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Solesence, Inc. SLSN with an Underperform recommendation, citing a range of operational and financial headwinds that may weigh on near-term performance despite longer-term growth opportunities.

The company’s margin profile remains a primary concern. While Solesence reported revenue growth to $62.1 million in 2025, profitability has not kept pace, with gross profit essentially flat year over year. Persistent cost pressures — including elevated labor expenses, production inefficiencies and yield losses — have limited margin expansion. Inventory management challenges, reflected in rising reserves, further signal issues in demand planning and operational execution.

Cash flow deterioration adds to the cautious outlook, as highlighted by the research report. Operating cash flow turned negative in 2025, ending at $8.6 million compared to positive cash generation in the prior year. With limited cash on hand and planned capital expenditures ahead, the company may need to seek external financing, increasing the risk of shareholder dilution.

Leverage has also increased, with higher borrowings across credit facilities leading to rising interest expenses. This elevated financial risk comes at a time when margins and cash flows are still stabilizing, potentially constraining flexibility. Additionally, Solesence remains highly dependent on a concentrated customer base, with a small number of clients accounting for a significant share of revenue. Any shifts in demand from these key partners could introduce earnings volatility.

Further pressures stem from cost inflation and supply chain risks. The company relies on certain single or international suppliers, exposing it to pricing volatility, tariffs, and logistical disruptions. These factors, if not effectively managed, could continue to compress margins.

Despite these challenges, Solesence maintains several positive attributes that support its long-term potential, as outlined in the report. The company’s consumer products segment continues to drive growth, now representing approximately 88% of total revenues, reflecting strong demand for its skin health and beauty offerings. Its alignment with growing trends in mineral-based sunscreens and multifunctional skincare products positions it well within an expandingglobal market

The company also benefits from underutilized manufacturing capacity, which could enable operating leverage as volumes increase without requiring significant incremental investment. Its vertically integrated platform and extensive intellectual property portfolio further differentiate it in a competitive landscape, supporting product innovation and potential pricing power.

From a market perspective, the stock has underperformed both its peer group and broader benchmarks over recent periods. Valuation appears relatively discounted compared to industry peers.

Despite favorable industry trends and ongoing strategic transformation efforts, pressures related to margins, weak cash flow conversion, and execution challenges suggest that investors may face limited near-term upside. For a thorough analysis, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on SLSN.

Read the full Research Report on Solesence here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Solesence, which has a modest market capitalization of $84.6 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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Solesence, Inc. (SLSN): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.