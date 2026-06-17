Zacks Initiates Coverage of SBDS With Underperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Solo Brands, Inc. SBDS with an Underperform recommendation, reflecting concerns over continued sales declines, margin pressure and elevated financing costs despite ongoing restructuring efforts.

Solo Brands is a premium outdoor and lifestyle products company whose portfolio includes Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, ISLE and TerraFlame. The company markets a wide range of outdoor recreation, apparel and lifestyle products through both direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels and retail partnerships.

The primary concern highlighted in the research report is the company’s continued revenue deterioration across its business. First-quarter 2026 net sales declined 18.6% year over year, reflecting weakness in both direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Demand softness, elevated retail inventory levels and disciplined promotional activity weighed on results, while the company’s two largest segments, Solo Stove and Chubbies, both reported sales declines. The broad-based nature of the weakness suggests that a meaningful recovery in consumer demand may take longer than anticipated.

Another key challenge is the growing burden of financing costs. Net interest expense increased 34.5% year over year during the first quarter as higher borrowing rates under the company’s amended credit agreement continued to pressure earnings. In addition, payment-in-kind interest is increasing future debt obligations, raising concerns that a larger share of any operating improvement could be absorbed by debt servicing costs rather than benefiting shareholders.

Profitability also remains under pressure from external cost factors. Gross margin contracted 290 basis points to 52.3% in the first quarter, primarily due to tariff-related expenses and an unfavorable sales mix shift toward lower-margin retail channels. While management is pursuing tariff refunds, no benefit has yet been recognized, leaving uncertainty around the timing and magnitude of any potential recovery.

There has been ongoing weakness at Solo Stove, the company’s flagship brand, as a significant risk. Segment revenues declined 38.7% year over year as retail partners continued working through elevated inventory levels, and consumer demand remained subdued.

Despite challenges, Solo Brands has some encouraging developments, as outlined in the report. Management’s restructuring initiatives are generating meaningful cost savings, helping reduce operating expenses by 29.3% during the quarter. Additional workforce optimization and supply chain initiatives are expected to generate further annual savings.

In addition, Chubbies remains a profitable and relatively stable business, providing an important earnings foundation as the company works through its broader turnaround strategy. Product introductions and continued operational simplification could also support future improvement if execution remains strong.

The stock has materially underperformed over the past year. Although shares trade at a notable discount to peers, the valuation appears reflective of the company’s ongoing operational challenges and the uncertainty surrounding the timing and success of its turnaround efforts.

While ongoing cost-reduction initiatives and the profitability of the Chubbies brand provide potential catalysts for improvement, persistent revenue declines, margin pressure, elevated financing costs and uncertainty surrounding the recovery of the Solo Stove business remain significant headwinds. For a thorough analysis, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on SBDS.

Read the full Research Report on Solo Brands here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Solo Brands, which has a modest market capitalization of $10.4 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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Solo Brands, Inc. (SBDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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