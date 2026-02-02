Zacks Initiates Coverage of ROLR With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of High Roller Technologies, Inc. ROLR with a “Neutral” recommendation, reflecting a balance between the company’s scalable operating model and identifiable growth catalysts against meaningful liquidity, execution and dilution risks.

High Roller Technologies is a global online gaming operator focused exclusively on real-money online casino offerings delivered through its proprietary platform. Headquartered in Las Vegas, the company operates premium iCasino brands that provide access to more than 4,400 digital casino games from more than 70 content providers across multiple international markets. Shares trade on the NYSE American under the ticker ROLR.

A central highlight of the Zacks report is High Roller’s scalable multi-brand platform, which allows new casino brands to be launched with limited incremental costs. Recent rollouts, including Fruta.com and Kassuuu.com, demonstrate management’s ability to expand its brand portfolio while leveraging existing licenses, technology and infrastructure. This approach creates operating leverage, enabling earnings growth to potentially outpace revenue growth as additional brands contribute.

The report also points to a defined regulatory roadmap as a potential catalyst. High Roller has applied for an Ontario iGaming license, targeting entry into one of the world’s largest regulated online casino markets in the first half of 2026. In addition, Finland, which is currently the company’s largest market, is expected to transition to a licensed model in 2027, which could improve revenue stability and regulatory clarity.

Operationally, High Roller has implemented disciplined cost rationalization, exiting less efficient markets and reducing promotional spending. This reset drove a notable improvement in margins, with adjusted EBITDA reaching approximately 10% in the third quarter of 2025. The company also maintained a resilient core user base, supported by steady wagering activity and a more economically rational customer mix.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive High Roller’s growth. Revenue diversification through affiliate and non-core services, primarily via the CasinoRoom platform, adds another layer of resilience. These services generate relatively high-margin revenues and reduce the reliance on paid customer acquisition.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. The company highlights tight liquidity and going-concern uncertainty, with ongoing reliance on external capital raising the risks of dilution. Recent profitability was largely driven by a one-time tax benefit, leaving underlying earnings modest. Revenue contraction, weaker player monetization trends, related-party dependencies and continued equity-based compensation also weigh on the investment outlook.

From a valuation perspective, ROLR shares have delivered significant recent outperformance, rising sharply over both the past six and 12 months. The stock currently trades at 2.26X trailing 12-month EV-to-sales, below the Zacks Gaming sub-industry average, but above the company’s longer-term historical median. On a price-to-book basis, shares trade roughly in line with the sub-industry.

For a comprehensive analysis of ROLR's financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on High Roller here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on High Roller, which has a modest market capitalization of $57.4 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

