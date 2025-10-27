Zacks Initiates Coverage of NAII With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has initiated coverage of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. NAII with a “Neutral” recommendation, reflecting a balanced view between the company’s promising growth opportunities and its near-term execution challenges.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Vista, CA, Natural Alternatives is a global manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and proprietary ingredients. The company’s significant production capacity expansion, up more than 44% since fiscal 2023, positions it for scalable growth and improved operating leverage. As utilization improves, margins may recover through fiscal 2026, paving the way for a return to profitability.

The addition of a high-volume powder facility enhances NAII’s ability to meet growing demand for powder-based supplements and meal replacements, while maintaining cost efficiency. This move may help drive higher earnings visibility as the business transitions from a phase of investment to operational optimization.

NAII’s fiscal 2025 net sales rose 14% year over year to $129.9 million, driven by 16% growth in private-label manufacturing. The company continues to benefit from a diversified customer base and steady international sales, which accounted for 39% of the total revenues. Its disciplined balance sheet management, highlighted by $12.3 million in cash, low debt and $30.5 million in working capital, provides flexibility to pursue growth initiatives and weather short-term volatility.

The research report highlights several key factors that can drive NAII's growth. The company’s competitive advantage lies in its proprietary CarnoSyn, SR CarnoSyn and TriBsyn beta-alanine formulations, protected by 17 global patents and 57 trademarks. These compounds enhance performance and wellness, offering potential for licensing revenue growth.

With the U.S. dietary supplement market projected to expand from $64.4 billion in 2023 to $80 billion by 2027, NAII’s product portfolio is well-positioned to capitalize on rising consumer demand.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. NAII posted a fiscal 2025 net loss of $13.6 million, widening from the prior year, as underutilized capacity (currently around 25%) and inflationary costs weighed on margins. Heavy reliance on contract manufacturing (94% of revenues) and a decline in CarnoSyn royalties (4%) underscore execution risks. Customer concentration and regulatory compliance costs add uncertainty to the near-term outlook.

In terms of valuation, NAII shares have gained 8.7% over the past six months but fell 40.6% year over year, significantly underperforming the broader market. The stock trades at 0.03X trailing 12-month EV/Sales and 2.77X EV/EBITDA, both below sector and industry averages, suggesting muted investor expectations.

For a comprehensive analysis of Natural Alternatives’ financial health, growth initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report offers a comprehensive analysis of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Natural Alternatives here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Natural Alternatives, which has a modest market capitalization of $16.8 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

