Zacks Initiates Coverage of Lulus With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU with a Neutral recommendation, reflecting a balanced view of the company’s expanding wholesale opportunity and improving cost structure against ongoing financial and demand-related challenges.

Lulus is a digitally native, attainable luxury fashion brand serving Millennial and Gen Z women, best known for its modern occasionwear and data-driven merchandising model. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Chico, CA, the company has built its brand primarily online, leveraging a “test, learn, and reorder” strategy that introduces new styles in small batches and quickly scales proven winners.

A key pillar of the investment thesis is the company’s accelerating wholesale expansion, as highlighted in the research report. Lulus is set to enter all Nordstrom stores by February 2026, following 143% year-over-year wholesale revenue growth in 2025. Management is targeting another year of triple-digit wholesale growth in 2026. Expanded partnerships with Dillard’s and Urban Outfitters further broaden brand reach while lowering customer acquisition costs compared with its direct-to-consumer model. This multi-channel push marks a meaningful evolution for a brand historically rooted in e-commerce.

At the same time, profitability metrics are showing signs of improvement. For the 39 weeks ended Sept. 28, 2025, gross margin expanded to 42.9% from 42.1% a year earlier, despite a 12% revenue decline. The improvement reflects tighter inventory control, reduced discounting and better sourcing discipline. General and administrative expenses fell 17%, helping narrow adjusted EBITDA loss to $3.8 million from $6.4 million in the prior year period. Management has also demonstrated confidence through share repurchases totaling $1.4 million since May 2024 under its $2.5 million authorization.

However, risks remain material, as outlined in the report. Liquidity remains tight, with only $6.8 million available under its revolving credit facility and $1.9 million in cash as of late September 2025. The company continues to generate net losses, totaling $13.3 million year to date, while stockholders’ equity has declined significantly. Elevated return reserves and growing gift card liabilities introduce additional uncertainty around future cash flows and working capital management.

Demand trends also present challenges. Active customers declined from 2.7 million to 2.4 million over the past year, and total orders fell 14% in the third quarter of 2025. Although average order value increased modestly, lower order volumes more than offset this benefit. Notably, third-quarter revenues declined 9% year over year despite the period historically benefiting from wedding and event-related demand, raising concerns about underlying consumer momentum.

From a market perspective, the stock has staged a sharp rebound in recent months, reflecting renewed investor optimism around the company’s turnaround initiatives and wholesale expansion. Even after this rally, the stock continues to trade at a steep discount on an EV/sales basis relative to its sub-industry and the S&P 500, while commanding a higher-than-peer price-to-book multiple.

With accelerating wholesale expansion, improving gross margins and disciplined cost management on one side, and constrained liquidity, ongoing net losses and softer customer trends on the other, the investment case reflects a careful balance of opportunity and risk. For more detailed insights and analysis, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on LVLU.

Read the full Research Report on Lulus here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Lulus, which has a modest market capitalization of $43.9 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.