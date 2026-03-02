Zacks Initiates Coverage of JVA With Outperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. JVA with an “Outperform” recommendation, citing the company’s unique positioning in the growing specialty green coffee market and diversified operating model.

Coffee Holding is an integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer engaged in sourcing, roasting, blending, packaging and distributing wholesale green coffee, private-label coffee and branded coffee products. Headquartered in Staten Island, NY, the company operates a scalable “dealer-roaster” model that provides exposure to specialty coffee growth, without the risks associated with operating retail storefronts.

One of the central pillars of our thesis is the company’s large addressable specialty green coffee platform. Coffee Holding offers more than 90 specialty green coffee varieties and distributes to roasters across the United States, Canada and the international markets. By supplying unroasted beans directly to specialty roasters, the company participates in the faster-growing premium segment while avoiding retail overhead. The model allows it to serve customers ranging from small-batch roasters to large buyers, with the flexibility to ship from one bag to full truckloads.

In addition, Coffee Holding’s diversified business model spans wholesale green coffee, private-label roasting, eight proprietary and licensed brands, food service, tea, and tabletop roasting equipment. This multi-channel approach reduces the dependence on any single revenue stream and enables the company to benefit from shifts in consumer demand across branded, private-label and wholesale channels.

The company’s recent financial performance highlights embedded operating leverage. For fiscal 2025, net sales increased 23% year over year to $96.3 million, driven by higher sales to legacy customers and contributions from significant new accounts. Operating expenses remained essentially flat at $13.3 million, demonstrating the scalability of the cost structure. As revenues expand, an incremental gross margin improvement could have an outsized impact on earnings.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive Coffee Holding’s growth. Strategic actions are also expected to improve profitability. The company completed the consolidation of its Comfort Foods facility into its Second Empire facility, which management expects to generate annualized cost savings of $750,000 to $1 million beginning in fiscal 2026. Meanwhile, a broad sourcing network across multiple coffee-producing countries and a disciplined hedging approach help mitigate commodity risks.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. Coffee price volatility, competitive pricing pressure, integration challenges related to Empire Coffee, customer concentration, internal control weaknesses and refinancing risks tied to its revolving credit facility all elevate earnings and governance risks. As a micro-cap stock, JVA has also exhibited notable share price volatility.

From a market performance perspective, shares have declined 23.5% over the past six months and 46.5% over the past 12 months, significantly underperforming the Zacks Beverages – Soft Drinks subindustry and the broader consumer staples sector, as well as the S&P 500. We believe this pullback reflects investor concerns around margin compression and integration execution.

Our “Outperform” recommendation indicates that we expect Coffee Holding shares to perform better than the market. Investors seeking exposure to the specialty coffee supply chain with meaningful upside potential are encouraged to read the full research report for a comprehensive analysis.

You are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report for a comprehensive analysis of JVA's financial health, growth initiatives and market positioning. This detailed report explores the company's operational strategies and financial performance, highlighting risks and opportunities that may impact its direction.

Read the full Research Report on Coffee Holding here>>>

Note: Our initiation of the coverage on JVA, which has a modest market capitalization of $17.8 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make decisions in this promising but inherently risky market segment.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

