Zacks Initiates Coverage of INTG With Underperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of The InterGroup Corporation INTG with an Underperform recommendation, reflecting the firm’s cautious stance on the company’s ability to generate sustainable shareholder value amid persistent financial and operational headwinds. Despite a recent rally in share price, InterGroup’s underlying fundamentals reveal material challenges that limit earnings visibility and raise concerns about long-term viability.

InterGroup’s most pressing challenge is its deep shareholders’ deficit of $115.5 million and a heavily leveraged balance sheet, with liabilities more than double its total assets. This structural imbalance severely constrains the company’s financial flexibility, leaving it vulnerable to rising interest rates, tightening credit markets, or any downturn in core operations. While recent refinancing efforts extended loan maturities and reduced interest costs, the company remains exposed to potential liquidity shortfalls, particularly given its limited internal cash generation.

The company’s core asset — the Hilton San Francisco Financial District — continues to face operating pressure in a sluggish local hospitality market. Although the hotel outperformed its competitive set in RevPAR and scored a strong 96.7% on Hilton’s quality inspection, revenue growth has been undermined by rising labor costs and diminishing one-time fee waivers, leading to continued quarterly losses.

Broader issues in San Francisco, including slow business travel recovery, safety concerns and civic challenges, are dampening investor sentiment and reducing the property’s pricing leverage. These conditions, combined with the hotel’s outsized contribution to InterGroup’s revenues, add significant concentration risk, as highlighted by the research report.

Further complicating matters is an unresolved legal dispute involving the company's majority-owned subsidiary, Portsmouth and the City of San Francisco. The issue centers on the mandated removal of a pedestrian bridge, which may require a sizable capital outlay by mid-2026. Given InterGroup’s already constrained liquidity, this contingent liability could create an additional burden, potentially disrupting hotel operations and further straining investor confidence.

Despite these challenges, recent refinancing initiatives have improved InterGroup’s liquidity profile, as outlined in the report. The restructuring of $103 million in senior and mezzanine loans has eliminated default interest charges and extended maturities into 2027. Coupled with an expanded related-party loan facility, these steps offer a temporary cushion and allow management some breathing room to stabilize operations and pursue asset optimization strategies.

Additionally, the company’s real estate segment continues to provide steady, recurring cash flow, particularly from multifamily and commercial properties in Texas and Southern California. Operating margins in this segment have improved through expense control and high occupancy rates, generating $3.2 million in quarterly income. This base of predictable income, while modest in scale, lends some stability outside the volatile hospitality and investment segments.

InterGroup’s share price has seen a notable rise in recent months, suggesting renewed investor interest despite lingering operational challenges. Valuation appears stretched, given the company’s financial profile and limited earnings visibility. This disconnect may signal that market enthusiasm has outpaced fundamentals, raising concerns about the sustainability of recent gains.

While InterGroup has taken steps to improve liquidity and shore up its real estate portfolio, the company’s high financial leverage, persistent operating losses, and heavy reliance on a single hotel asset continue to pose significant risks. For a thorough analysis, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on INTG.

Read the full Research Report on InterGroup here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on InterGroup, which has a modest market capitalization of $74 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

