Zacks Initiates Coverage of CTHRQ With Underperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. CTHRQ with an Underperform recommendation, reflecting mounting concerns over deteriorating fundamentals, weakening demand and ongoing financial strain.

Charles & Colvard, a pioneer in lab-created gemstones and fine jewelry, has built its brand around moissanite and lab-grown diamonds, marketed through its Forever One, Forever Bright and Caydia lines. While the company benefits from nearly three decades of innovation and a vertically integrated model, certain performance trends paint a challenging picture.

The most pressing concern is the sharp contraction in revenues. For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, sales declined 34% year over year, largely due to a steep 40% drop in online revenues — historically the company’s strongest channel. This broad-based decline signals not just cyclical weakness, but also potential erosion in brand relevance and customer demand in an increasingly competitive jewelry market.

Profitability has also come under pressure, as highlighted by the research report. Gross margins fell to 41.8% from 49.3% a year ago, reflecting aggressive discounting, unfavorable sales mix and inventory write-downs. While promotions helped move inventory, they may have longer-term implications by diluting the brand’s premium positioning and conditioning consumers to expect persistent markdowns.

At the bottom line, Charles & Colvard reported net losses of $6.6 million during the period, while cash reserves dropped nearly 70% year over year to just $1.3 million. This rapid cash burn raises concerns about liquidity and limits the company’s ability to reinvest in growth, innovation or brand-building initiatives.

Macroeconomic factors add another layer of risk. As a player in the affordable luxury segment, the company is particularly exposed to fluctuations in discretionary consumer spending, which remains sensitive to inflation and broader economic uncertainty.

That said, there are some mitigating factors, as outlined in the report. Management has taken meaningful steps to reduce costs, with sales and marketing expenses declining 42% and general administrative expenses also declining. This leaner cost structure could improve operating leverage if demand stabilizes.

Additionally, the company maintains a sizable $22 million inventory base, providing flexibility to scale sales without significant incremental investment. Its focus on ethically sourced, lab-grown gemstones also aligns with evolving consumer preferences, particularly among younger buyers seeking sustainable alternatives.

From a market perspective, the stock has experienced a prolonged and steep decline, significantly underperforming broader industry benchmarks. Shares trade at a deep discount relative to peers.

While Charles & Colvard benefits from cost discipline, a sizable inventory base and rising consumer preference for sustainable lab-grown gemstones, these positives are currently outweighed by declining demand, margin pressure, ongoing losses and tightening liquidity. For a thorough analysis, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on CTHRQ.

Read the full Research Report on Charles & Colvard here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Charles & Colvard, which has a modest market capitalization of $0.04 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHRQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.