Zacks Initiates Coverage of AXIL Brands With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated the coverage of AXIL Brands, Inc. AXIL with a “Neutral” recommendation. AXIL, a leader in high-tech hearing and audio enhancement and protection products, is expanding its global presence and diversifying revenue streams across the United States, Canada, the EU and Asia.

AXIL Brands, headquartered in Draper, UT, was acquired by Reviv3 Procare Company in June 2022. The company’s innovative product portfolio includes earplugs, ear muffs, earbuds, outdoor speakers and ear care items, with some incorporating advanced Bluetooth technology. The acquisition shifted Reviv3's primary focus to AXIL’s premium audio enhancement and protection products, which contributed 93% to the total revenues for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023.

AXIL's strategic initiatives include a NASCAR-branded hearing protection product deal with Racing Electronics and a distribution agreement with Kinsey’s, enhancing market penetration. AXIL Brands' share repurchase in March 2024, reducing outstanding shares by 55%, demonstrates its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Notably, AXIL reported 14.4% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing effective sales strategies and business expansion.

AXIL's expansion into global markets such as the EU, Canada and Asia reduces its dependence on any single market and positions the company to capitalize on growth opportunities across different regions. The recent dealer agreement with Racing Electronics and a distribution agreement with Kinsey’s are expected to drive revenue growth and solidify AXIL's market position.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive AXIL Brands' growth. The company continues to invest in research and development to innovate and enhance its product offerings, maintaining a focus on premium hearing enhancement and protection products. AXIL’s strategic repurchase of 207.75 million shares of Series A preferred stock in March 2024, reducing outstanding shares by 55%, demonstrates confidence in its financial health and its aims to enhance shareholder value.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. Despite these strengths, AXIL faces challenges such as rising operating expenses and declining gross profit margins, which signal profitability issues. Inventory management issues and high customer concentration risks, with three customers accounting for 94% of net sales, add to the concerns. Increased accounts payable and reduced cash flow from operating activities further highlight cash flow volatility.

Despite strong current assets of $9.96 million as of Feb 29, 2024, including $4.89 million in cash and cash equivalents, AXIL encounters competition from established brands like ISOtunes, Walkers, Surefire and SordinAB. The company holds three active U.S. patents and plans to expand its product lines and market reach.

In terms of valuation, AXIL Brands' stock performance has been mixed compared to industry benchmarks. The stock is currently trading at levels below its historical median, which indicates undervaluation. This also reflects the market's cautious stance on the company's prospects, given the existing challenges.

You are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report for a comprehensive analysis of AXIL's financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning. This detailed report explores the company's operational strategies and financial performance, highlighting risks and opportunities that may impact its direction.

Read the full Research Report on AXIL Brands here>>>

Note: Our initiation of the coverage on AXIL, which has a modest market capitalization of $37 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AXIL Brands, Inc. (AXIL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.