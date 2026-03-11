Zacks Initiates Coverage of Aeries With Outperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Aeries Technology, Inc. AERT with an Outperform recommendation, citing improving profitability trends, expanding revenue visibility and a valuation that appears significantly discounted relative to industry peers.

Aeries Technology is a global provider of professional and technology consulting services that specializes in the design, set-up and management of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) for private equity portfolio companies and middle-market enterprises.

Recent financial results suggest that Aeries may be entering the early stages of sustained profitability. Through the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, the company reported positive net income and adjusted EBITDA margins in the low-teens, while operating cash flow turned positive on a year-to-date basis. The improvement in operating cash flow indicates that earnings gains are being supported by underlying cash generation rather than accounting adjustments.

Management has raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance and introduced a fiscal 2027 outlook indicating revenues of $80-$84 million and EBITDA of $10-$12 million. The outlook suggests continued expansion in profitability as the company scales its consulting and delivery operations, as highlighted in the research report.

Aeries has recently secured a multi-year, multi-million-dollar engagement with a global financial services organization to establish and operate a dedicated GCC in Bangalore. The center will serve as a strategic engineering hub focused on developing next-generation platform capabilities and modernizing the client’s digital infrastructure. Unlike short-term consulting projects, these engagements typically evolve into long-term delivery relationships as development teams expand and platforms scale.

In March 2026, the board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $5 million over a 12-month period. For a company of Aeries’ size, the authorization represents a meaningful capital allocation decision and signals management’s confidence in the company’s improving cash-flow profile and perceived intrinsic value.

However, there exist several financial risks related to the company’s liquidity position, as outlined in the report. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Aeries held roughly $2.6 million in cash while reporting a working capital deficit of approximately $7.1 million. Certain obligations tied to forward purchase agreements may require settlement in cash if counterparties elect that option, potentially creating near-term funding needs. In addition, the company carries debt obligations that include relatively high interest costs and scheduled principal amortization beginning in 2026, which could place pressure on available operating cash.

Operational risks also remain tied to the nature of the consulting business model. Revenue can fluctuate as projects ramp down or conclude, which may lead to uneven quarterly performance if new engagements do not scale quickly enough to offset completed work. The company also faces customer concentration risk, with a small group of clients representing a significant portion of total revenues.

Aeries shares have underperformed broader market benchmarks in recent periods. Despite this weakness, the stock currently trades at a significant discount to many peers, which could offer potential upside if the company continues to deliver improving profitability and stronger revenue visibility.

While risks remain, Aeries’ improving profitability profile and expanding pipeline of multi-year engagements position it well for continued momentum. For a comprehensive analysis of Aeries’ growth drivers and risk factors, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on AERT.

Read the full Research Report on Aeries here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Aeries, which has a modest market capitalization of $17.9 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

