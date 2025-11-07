Zacks Industry Outlook like Lam Research, Cirrus Logic and FormFactor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 7, 2025 – Today, Zacks Equity Research Equity arelike Lam Research LRCX, Cirrus Logic CRUS and FormFactor (FORM).

Industry: Semiconductors

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2787106/3-stocks-to-buy-from-the-prospering-semiconductor-industry

The Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry players are benefiting from the growing proliferation of AI, Generative AI (Gen AI), IoT, Machine Learning (ML) and industrial revolution 4.0 (which focuses on interconnectivity and automation). These have turned out to be boons for industry players like Lam Research, Cirrus Logic and FormFactor. Increasing demand for AI-supportive chips from hyperscalers is a major growth driver. Accelerating AI-related spending by hyperscalers bodes well for these stocks.

The growing demand for high-volume consumer electronic devices, including digital media players, smartphones, tablets, efficient packaging, machine vision solutions and robotics, should continue to drive the industry’s growth. However, the industry is suffering from macroeconomic challenges and growing geopolitical tensions. Tariffs on trade partners, including China, are expected to hurt the industry’s prospects.

Industry Description

The Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry comprises companies that provide a wide range of semiconductor technologies. Their offerings include packaging and test services, wafer cleaning, factory automation, face detection and image-recognition capabilities to develop smart and connected products.

The industry participants primarily cater to end markets that include consumer electronics, communications, computing, industrial and automotive. The companies are increasing their spending on research and development to stay afloat in an era of technological advancements and changing industry standards. The industry is experiencing solid demand for advanced electronic equipment, which is helping its participants increase their investments in cost-effective process technologies.

What's Shaping the Future of the Electronics - Semiconductors Industry?

AI Demand Driving Prospects: Industry participants are benefiting from growing demand for advanced manufacturing processes and energy-efficient computing power, both of which are needed to develop AI-supportive chips. AI is gaining popularity thanks to multimodal learning and growing context awareness. The emergence of Gen AI and Agentic AI has further enhanced AI’s capabilities, making it a key driver of efficiency, automation and innovation.

Significant improvements in computing hardware (GPUs and TPUs) are allowing the development of more complex AI models. The growing number of high-speed data centers worldwide, which require ultra-fast Internet that 5G promises to deliver, is a tailwind. Increased connectivity and use of technology in consumer electronics through IoT, AI, robotics, AR/VR and others further set the momentum for 5G.

Smart Devices Aiding Computing Demand: Smart devices need computing and learning capabilities to perform functions like face detection, image recognition and video analytics capabilities. These require high levels of processing power, speed and memory and low power consumption, as well as better graphics processors and solutions, which bode well for the industry. Graphic solutions help increase the speed of rendering images and improve image resolution and color definition.

Prospects Around Advanced Packaging Robust: The increasing demand for miniaturization, greater functionality, lower power consumption, and improved thermal and electrical performance are driving the demand for semiconductor packaging and test technologies. The growing requirement for advanced packaging is gaining traction in the semiconductor industry, which is a key catalyst for industry participants.

Complex Process Drives Demand: The requirement for faster, more powerful and energy-efficient semiconductors is expected to increase rapidly with the robust adoption of cloud computing, IoT and AI. Semiconductor manufacturers are primarily looking to maximize manufacturing yields at lower costs, making semiconductor manufacturing processes more complex and driving the demand for solutions offered by industry participants. The rapid adoption of IoT-supported factory automation solutions is another contributing factor.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #83, which places it in the top 34% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bullish near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since April 30, 2025, the industry’s earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 14.6%.

Given the bullish prospects, there are a number of stocks that investors can consider for their portfolio. However, before we present the stocks, let us look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms S&P 500 & Sector

The Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector in the past year.

The industry has appreciated 57.8% over this period compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 26.8% and the S&P 500’s rise of 16.1%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing electronics semiconductor stocks, the industry is currently trading at 34.81X versus the S&P 500 and the sector’s 23.47X and 29.15X, respectively.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 35.79X and as low as 22.66X, with the median being 31.56X.

3 Electronics Semiconductor Stocks to Buy

Lam Research: This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is benefiting from strong spending on high-bandwidth memory (HBM). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The company expects a robust setup for equipment spending in 2026. AI-related demand is expected to support sustained strength in leading-edge foundry logic and DRAM as well as continued NAND upgrade spending. However, lower China-related investments is expected to hurt Lam Research’s prospects.

Lam Research stock has appreciated 128.5% year to date (YTD). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 4.2% over the past 30 days to $4.72 per share.

Cirrus Logic: This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is benefiting from strong demand for the latest generation custom-boosted amplifier and the first 22-nanometer smart codec. Cirrus Logic continues to gain market share in the Android ecosystem. CRUS’ plan to diversify its revenue base and expand smartphone content with high-performance mixed-signal solutions bodes well for long-term prospects.

Cirrus Logic has appreciated 19.9% YTD. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cirrus Logic’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased by 4 cents to $7.11 per share over the past 30 days.

FormFactor: Another Zacks Rank #2 stock, the company is benefiting from increasing test intensity and test complexity. FormFactor dominates HBM, DRAM, network switches, and foundry and logic are expected to drive top-line growth. The transition from HBM3 to HBM4 bodes well for FORM’s prospects.

FormFactor has appreciated 25.8% YTD. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FormFactor’s 2025 earnings has increased 11.7% to $1.15 per share over the past 30 days.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.