Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights TriMas, GrafTech International and NN

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 4, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses TriMas Corp. TRS, GrafTech International EAF and NN Inc. NNBR.

Industry: Metal Fabrication

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2827488/3-metal-fabrication-stocks-to-buy-as-industry-trends-improve

The Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry remains well-positioned supported by healthy, strong demand across its varied end markets. Recent expansion in the manufacturing sector instils optimism. Strategic pricing and cost-control initiatives are expected to help companies maintain margins despite the impact of tariffs.

Companies in the industry like TriMas Corp., GrafTech International and NN Inc. are expected to gain from these trends and their efforts to gain market share. Their continued focus on cost efficiency and operational improvements is expected to further enhance profitability.

About the Industry

The Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry primarily comprises metal processing and fabrication service providers that transform metal into metal parts, machinery or components used across various other industries. Their processes include forging, stamping, bending, forming and machining, which are used to shape individual pieces of metal, and welding and assembling to join parts. The companies either use one of these processes or a combination of these.

The most common raw materials utilized by metal fabrication companies include plate metal, formed or expanded metal, tube stock, welding wire or rod, and casting. The industry players serve an array of markets, including construction, mining, aerospace and defense, automotive, agriculture, oil and gas, electronics/electrical components, industrial equipment, and general consumer.

What's Shaping the Future of Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication Industry

Industry Shows Long-Awaited Recovery: The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index returned to expansion territory with a reading of 52.6% in January 2026 after 12 months of contraction. The New Orders Index also moved back into expansion at 57.1%, marking its first growth since August 2025. The Production Index climbed to 55.9% from 50.7% in December, its highest level since February 2022. Notably, the fabricated metal products industry was among the few industries to record expansion across all three indices.

Strategic Pricing Actions to Offset Cost Pressures & Tariffs: The industry had been experiencing higher prices for labor, freight and fuel. Labor shortages for some positions are driving up labor costs. To counter these pressures, manufacturers are implementing strategic pricing adjustments, cost-reduction initiatives and productivity enhancements. Additionally, companies are diversifying their supplier bases, modifying supply chains and increasing prices to mitigate the impact of tariffs.

Automation & End-Market Growth to Act as Catalysts: A strong emphasis on delivering cost-effective technical solutions and adopting automation to reduce labor dependence and boost efficiency is positioning the industry for future growth. Continued innovation and product development are expected to support this momentum. Expected growth in the end-use sectors, such as manufacturing, aerospace and automotive, is anticipated to benefit the metal fabrication market over the next few years. Rapid industrialization in developing economies also presents growth opportunities, driving long-term demand.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates upbeat prospects in the near term. The Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, which is a seven-stock group within the broader Industrial Products Sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #55, which places it at the top 23% of 244 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let us take a look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Versus Broader Sector

The Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry has outperformed its sector and lagged the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.

Over this period, the industry has grown 50% compared with the sector's rise of 15.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks S&P 500 composite has moved up 17.3%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication companies, the industry is currently trading at 10.79X compared with the S&P 500's 19.05X and the Industrial Products sector's trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 19.78X.

Over the last five years, the industry traded as high as 13.46X and as low as 4.58X, the median being 7.76X.

3 Metal Products - Procurement & Fabrication Stocks to Buy

TriMas: The company's packaging segment continues to benefit from strong demand in the beauty and personal care end markets. Emphasis on product innovation and the introduction of sustainable packaging solutions are expected to drive organic growth for the segment. Recent investments in incremental capacity should further support the segment's performance, while improved cost management initiatives are contributing to margin expansion.

Additionally, TriMas has entered into an agreement to divest its Aerospace segment to sharpen its focus on the packaging business. The company's strategy of pursuing bolt-on acquisitions, both within the industry and in adjacent product categories, to broaden its product portfolio, customer base, end markets and footprint is also expected to support long-term growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bloomfield Hills, MI-based TriMas' fiscal 2026 earnings has moved up 1.6% over the past 60 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 20.2%. TriMas currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GrafTech International: The company's sales volume rose 9% year over year in the third quarter of 2025. Growth was particularly strong in the United States, where volume surged 53%, underscoring the success of EAF's strategy to shift its geographic sales mix toward this key market. EAF now expects to achieve an 8-10% year-over-year increase in sales volume for 2025, driven by its efforts to gain market share. The company also achieved a 10% year-over-year reduction in cash cost of goods sold per metric ton, demonstrating its ability to effectively manage production costs across varying demand levels.

In the United States, the landscape for the steel industry remains favorable and steel output is expected to increase in the coming year. In Europe, the recently announced trade policy measures will aid recovery. By leveraging its vertically integrated production model and continuing to optimize its geographic sales mix, GrafTech is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in the global steel sector.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 for the Brooklyn Heights, OH-based GrafTech International has remained unchanged at a loss of $4.20 per share. The estimate suggests an improvement from the projected loss of $5.29 for 2025. EAF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.68%, on average. EAF currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

NN Inc.: The company's multi-year transformation efforts remain firmly on track and are expected to deliver record adjusted EBITDA, record new sales wins, positive free cash flow and set a strong foundation for sustained improved results. NNBR continues to pivot toward higher-margin products and more attractive end markets. Rationalization of underperforming business, cost optimization and disciplined cash management also bode well.

NN now has its largest sales growth team to date and an opportunity pipeline exceeding 800 new programs, representing more than $800 million in potential annual revenues. The company executed a successful M&A strategy in 2025 and continues to evaluate multiple opportunities. These include transformational acquisitions that would significantly accelerate NNBR's scale and growth trajectory, while smaller tuck-in acquisitions would advance its growth and cost efficiency initiatives.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Charlotte, North Carolina-based NN Inc.'s 2026 earnings has moved up 16.7% over the past 60 days. NNBR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 97.9%, on average. The company has an estimated long-term earings growth of 45% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TriMas Corporation (TRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NN, Inc. (NNBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.