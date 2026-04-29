Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights TE Connectivity, Fabrinet and TTM Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 29, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses TE Connectivity TEL, Fabrinet FN and TTM Technologies TTMI.

Industry: Electronics Components

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2909977/3-stocks-to-buy-from-a-prospering-electronics-components-industry

The Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry participants are benefiting from the ongoing automation drive and increased spending by manufacturers of semiconductors, automobiles, machinery and mobile phones. Industry participants like TE Connectivity, Fabrinet and TTM Technologies are well-poised to benefit from the solid adoption of AI and the democratization of IoT, which are transforming robotics, industrial automation, transportation systems, retail and healthcare.

However, a challenging global macroeconomic environment, end-market volatility and higher tariffs are headwinds. Export restrictions imposed by the United States, as well as China, are a major headwind. Growing geopolitical tensions and foreign currency headwinds are taking a toll on the industry players.

Industry Description

The Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry primarily comprises companies providing various accessories and parts used in electronic products. The industry participants' offerings include power control and sensor technologies to mitigate equipment damage, testing products for safety, and advanced medical solutions.

They cater to varied end markets, such as telecommunications, automotive electronics, medical devices, industrial, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems and consumer electronics. Customers in this industry are mainly original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors and electronic manufacturing service providers.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of Electronics - Miscellaneous Components Industry

Automation Boom a Tailwind: The requirement for faster, more powerful and energy-efficient electronics leads to increased automation. Control systems, such as computers, and robots and information technologies for handling different processes and machinery, are driving the industry. The growing installation of collaborative robots, which add efficiency to production processes by working with production workers, will benefit industry participants. IoT-supported factory automation solutions are other contributing factors. The evolution of smart cars and autonomous vehicles is expected to drive growth for the industry.

Miniaturization Remains a Key Lever: The industry participants are benefiting from the ongoing transition in semiconductor manufacturing technology. Demand for advanced packaging, enabling the miniaturization of electronic products, remains strong. The consistent shift to smaller dimensions, the rapid adoption of device architectures like FinFET transistors and 3D-NAND, and the increasing utilization of new manufacturing materials to increase transistor and bit density are driving the demand for solutions provided by industry players.

Geopolitical Tensions Are Worrisome: Tariffs and the souring relationship between the United States and China are headwinds. Increasing dependency on AI-backed electronic devices on semiconductors and current restrictions ordered by the United States on trading with China, which remains the main hub for chip production, is a significant negative for the industry.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bullish Prospects

The Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #79, which places it in the top 32% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bullish near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry's positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group's earnings growth potential. Since March 31, 2026, the industry's earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 2.7%.

Given the bullish prospects, there are a number of stocks that investors can choose to pick for a healthy portfolio. However, before we present the stocks, let us look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and the valuation picture.

Industry Beats S&P 500, Lags Sector

The Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite but lagged the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector in the past year.

The industry has appreciated 35.7% over this period compared with the S&P 500's return of 33.2% and the broader sector's 54.3%.

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price to earnings (P/E), a commonly used multiple for valuing electronics – miscellaneous components stocks, the industry is currently trading at 21.68X compared with the S&P 500's 22.10X and the sector's 25.56X.

In the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 23.97X and as low as 14.10X, with a median of 19.03X.

3 Electronics - Miscellaneous Components Stocks to Buy

TE Connectivity: This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock is seeing broader growth as AI-driven data and power connectivity lift Digital Data Networks (DDN) and expand backlog into 2027, supported by new wins and an expanding roadmap that spans copper and optical. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Energy demand tied to grid hardening, clean energy, and data center power buildouts is supporting the industrial mix for TEL, while operating discipline is holding margins near prior-cycle highs. TE Connectivity's outlook implies continued year-over-year growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, backed by record orders across both segments and steady content gains in auto platforms.

TE Connectivity shares have dropped 9.4% in the year to date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 3.5% to $10.93 per share in the past 30 days.

Fabrinet: This Zacks Rank #1 company is well-positioned to outperform as synchronized AI infrastructure ramps across telecom/DCI (Datacenter interconnect), datacom, and High-Performance Computing (HPC), supported by debt-free capacity additions and operating leverage that offset forex headwinds.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Fabrinet guides revenues of $1.15-$1.20 billion (midpoint roughly 35% year-over-year growth) and non-GAAP earnings of $3.45-$3.60 per share. Sequential growth is expected in Telecom, Datacom and HPC, with automotive modestly lower.

Fabrinet shares have returned 42.6% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FN's fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 0.5% to $13.67 per share over the past 30 days.

TTM Technologies: This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is well-positioned to benefit from strong AI and defense demand, driving a multi-year growth cycle. With aerospace and defense and data center markets forming the bulk of revenue, TTM Technologies expects 15–20% annual growth through 2027 and to double earnings by 2027.

TTMI is steering its portfolio toward higher-value, defensible niches, which is a positive. Strategic focus on high-value segments and margin expansion initiatives, including yield improvements, enhances the profitability outlook.

TTM Technologies shares have returned 98.9% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTMI's 2026 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $3.25 per share over the past 30 days.

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TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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