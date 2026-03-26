Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Logitech, Turtle Beach and Identiv

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 26, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Logitech LOGI, Turtle Beach TBCH and Identiv INVE.

Industry: Computer Equipment

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2889269/3-computer-peripheral-equipment-stocks-to-watch-in-a-thriving-industry

The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry players like Logitech, Turtle Beach and Identiv are well-poised to benefit from the growing demand for professional gaming accessories, touchscreen, wireless devices, audio products and smart glasses. The growing adoption of RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology due to its ability to automate tracking, boost operational efficiency and enhance customer experiences across industries like retail, healthcare and logistics is also aiding the growth of companies in the computer peripheral industry.

Nonetheless, the latest forecast of a decline in PC shipments in 2026 by International Data Corporation (“IDC”) may negatively impact the industry’s growth momentum, as PCs are the main sales booster for computer peripheral products. The near-term outlook for companies under the Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry is also likely to be negatively impacted by growing economic slowdown concerns amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

Industry Description

The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry comprises companies that offer computer input, output and storage devices. These include keyboards, mice, LCD panels, smart glass, analog-to-digital imaging solutions, touch sensors, 3D printers & additive manufacturing and transaction-based printer products, among others. Video gaming accessories, including gaming mice, wired gaming headsets, in-ear gaming headphones and controllers for Xbox One and PlayStation, are offered by these companies.

The highly competitive nature of the industry is encouraging participants to develop innovative and relevant products that meet the current demand trend. This is strengthening their product portfolios.

Trends Shaping the Future of the Industry

Shift in Consumer Preference, a Key Catalyst: The gradual shift in consumer preference from mobile gaming to a more professional gaming experience is a major growth driver. The launch of advanced gaming devices and the rising popularity of e-sports leagues are expected to boost prospects. E-sports is also likely to continue aiding the total addressable market in the gaming peripheral industry.

The 3D printing market presents a favorable long-term investment opportunity as a large number of engineers, designers, architects and entrepreneurs are resorting to 3D solutions for primary designing and product modeling. The increasing adoption of advanced 3D technologies across various industries, including medical, aerospace and automotive, is a significant driving force for this industry.

Expanding Global Footprint: The expansion of the total addressable market bodes well for the industry participants. As per a report by The Business Research Company, the global computer peripherals equipment market size is projected to reach $189.54 billion by 2030 from $162.9 billion in 2025, indicating a CAGR of 3.2% during the period. Deepening penetration into price-sensitive regions, such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, through low-cost, high-quality products aids growth prospects.

PC Shipment Decline to Hurt Computer Peripheral Demand: The latest forecast of a decline in PC shipments in 2026 by IDC does not bode well for the computer peripheral equipment industry’s growth prospects in the near term. IDC projects that PC shipments in 2026 will plunge 4.9% in a moderate scenario and 8.9% in a pessimistic scenario. In its report, IDC suggested that shortages in key memory components could slow down PC shipments in 2026.

The main reason behind memory supply shortages is the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI). A decline in PC sales may negatively impact the industry’s growth momentum, as PCs are the main sales booster for computer peripheral products.

Macroeconomic Headwinds May Impact IT Spending: High interest rates and prolonged inflationary conditions are affecting consumer spending. On the other hand, enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. The U.S. government’s tariff policies on imports could raise costs for both suppliers and end-users. The ongoing war in the Middle East region could trigger an economic slowdown globally. This does not bode well for the prospects of the computer peripheral equipment market in the near term.

Elevated Operating Expenses to Hurt Profitability: To survive in the highly competitive computer peripheral market, each player is aggressively investing in research and development to enhance their product portfolio and broaden their capabilities. Companies are seeking to improve their sales and marketing capabilities, particularly by expanding their sales force. Elevated operating expenses, aimed at capturing more market share, are likely to dent margins in the near term.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #95, which places it in the top 39% of approximately 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates robust near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential.

Given the bright industry outlook, several stocks are worth watching. However, before we present the stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation.

Industry Underperforms S&P 500 and Sector

The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry has underperformed the S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector in the trailing 12 months.

The industry has declined 0.5% during this period. The S&P 500 and the broader sector have risen 18.3% and 30.1%, respectively, over the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month P/S, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing computer peripheral stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 0.70X compared with the S&P 500’s 4.85X and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 5.91X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 4.81X, as low as 0.20X and at the median of 0.71X.

3 Computer Peripheral Equipment Stocks in Focus

Logitech is a global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms. The company develops and markets innovative products in PC navigation, Internet communications, digital music, home entertainment control, video security, interactive gaming and wireless devices.

Increasing hybrid work trends are likely to boost demand for Logitech’s video collaboration, keyboards & combos and pointing device tools. Thriving cloud-based video conferencing services continue to be its key catalyst. The rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets should fuel the demand for peripherals and accessories. Its partnerships with companies like Zoom Video and Microsoft are major upsides.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has remained unchanged at $5.61 per share over the past 60 days. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 0.9% over the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Identiv offers RFID, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and IoT software platforms. Its growing dominance in the RFID-enabled IoT business benefits top-line growth. The company is also gaining from securing successful design agreements. Its technical proficiency in intellectual property, expertise in the RFID segment and ongoing deal wins position it well in the IoT market.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Identiv’s 2026 loss is pegged at 58 cents per share, narrower than the loss of 70 cents projected 30 days ago. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have risen 5.1% over the past year.

Turtle Beach is an audio technology company. It designs audio products for consumer, commercial and healthcare markets. The company markets premium headsets for use with personal computers, mobile devices and video game consoles.

Turtle Beach is poised for a significant turnaround, transforming from a headset-focused company into a diversified gaming peripheral leader. Following the accretive PDP acquisition in 2024, TBCH boasts a stronger product portfolio. The acquisition has also helped it improve cost structures from manufacturing shifts to Vietnam, resulting in gross margin expansion.

With anticipated catalysts like the Nintendo Switch 2 and Grand Theft Auto VI driving demand, combined with 50% more product launches planned for 2026, Turtle Beach is likely to witness growth in the top and bottom lines in the upcoming quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has been revised downward by 23.9% to 89 cents per share over the past 30 days. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 18.5% over the past year.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Identiv, Inc. (INVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turtle Beach Corporation (TBCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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