Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CyberArk Software, Okta and Qualys

The Zacks Security industry is experiencing robust demand for cybersecurity products, driven by the increasing need for secure networks and cloud-based applications, especially with the rise of hybrid work environments. This surge in demand is largely due to a significant increase in data breaches, prompting companies to seek comprehensive IT security solutions. The growing need for privileged access security, fueled by digital transformation and cloud migration strategies, is further boosting the demand for cybersecurity solutions.

Companies like CyberArk Software Ltd., Okta, Inc. and Qualys, Inc. are benefiting from these trends. However, the industry's short-term growth prospects may be hampered as organizations delay investments in large and costly technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions. Furthermore, increased operating expenses related to hiring new employees, and implementing sales and marketing strategies to gain market share are expected to pressure profit margins in the near term.

Industry Description

The Zacks Security industry encompasses companies that provide both on-premise and cloud-based security solutions. These solutions cater to a variety of needs, such as identity access management, infrastructure protection, integrated risk management, malware analysis and Internet traffic management, among others.

The industry offers a diverse range of security solutions, many of which can be used interchangeably. These solutions are broadly categorized into three types — Computer Security, Cybersecurity and Information Security. Computer Security focuses on safeguarding the software and hardware of computer systems from vulnerabilities.

Cybersecurity encompasses areas like web security, network security, application security, container security and information security. Information Security deals with the protection of data in all forms, whether physical or digital.

Major Trends Shaping the Future of the Security Industry

Rising Cyber Threats Drive IT Security Demand: The increasing frequency of cyberattacks is escalating the need for robust security solutions. These threats not only impact individual companies but also pose risks to national security in some countries. Companies in the security industry are actively addressing these issues as there is a growing need for protection against spear phishing, credential-based attacks, account takeovers and ransomware.

Accelerated Digital Transformation Fuels Growth: The shift toward digital transformation and cloud migration is driving the demand for cybersecurity solutions. Sectors ranging from education and entertainment to healthcare are increasingly relying on technology, making them vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Public institutions and large companies, as well as smaller organizations with less stringent security measures, are at risk. The deployment of 5G has expanded the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), which, while simplifying operations, will increase cybercrime rates due to greater technological reliance.

Macroeconomic Headwinds May Impact IT Spending: Uncertain macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical issues may lead enterprises to delay significant IT investments. Amid current economic challenges, organizations are likely to conserve cash and reduce spending, which could negatively affect the security market in the short term.

High Operating Expenses Could Affect Profitability: To remain competitive in the IT security market, companies are continually investing in expanding their capabilities. This includes substantial investments in research and development to enhance product offerings and improve overall security solutions for clients. Additionally, firms are heavily investing in sales and marketing, particularly by increasing their sales workforce. These elevated operating expenses, aimed at gaining market share, may reduce profit margins in the near term.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Security industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #19, which places it among the top 8% of nearly 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates solid near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. The industry’s bottom-line estimate for 2025 has moved up to $1.45 from earnings of $1.35 expected a year ago.

Industry Outperforms S&P 500 and Sector

Over the past year, the Zacks Security industry has outperformed the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 composite.

The industry has soared 38.3% during this period, while the broader sector and the S&P 500 have returned 11.8% and 11.9%, respectively.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing Security stocks, the industry is currently trading at 14.77, higher than the S&P 500’s 5.12 and the sector’s 6.37.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 19.36X and as low as 6.92X, with a median of 12.56X.

3 Security Stocks to Buy

CyberArk Software: Founded in 1999, the company offers services that protect organizational privileged accounts from cyberattacks. Currently, CYBR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CyberArk Software is benefiting from the rising demand for cybersecurity and privileged access security solutions due to the long list of data breaches and increasing digital transformation strategies. A strong presence across verticals, such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, is safeguarding CyberArk Software from the adverse effects of softening IT spending. The company’s strategic mix shift toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is driving top-line growth.

The consensus mark for its 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 13 cents to $3.79 per share over the past 30 days. Shares of CYBR have soared 60% over the past year.

Qualys: It has been a leading force in offering information security solutions. Qualys' suite of IT, security and compliance solutions spans diverse applications, including asset management, IT security, cloud-native security, web application security and compliance.

Qualys is benefiting from the increasing demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions amid growing cyber threats and digital transformation initiatives. With a diverse customer base that includes enterprises, SMBs and government entities, the company maintains a balanced customer mix, which keeps it resilient against fluctuations in IT spending.

Qualys' continuous innovation and focus on expanding product capabilities position it well to navigate market challenges and sustain long-term growth despite potential macroeconomic disruptions. A continuous increase in Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response to customer penetration is an upside.

Qualys currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus mark for its 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 9 cents to $6.17 per share over the past 30 days. Shares of QLYS have risen 3.8% over the past year.

Okta: It is a leading provider of identity security for enterprises. Okta’s Workforce Identity Cloud combines access management, identity governance and privileged access to provide a gateway that enables its workforce-based customers to securely connect to Okta’s applications from multiple devices. Okta’s Customer Identity Cloud provides bot detection, fraud prevention and account takeover attack protection. Both platforms offer Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication for secure connectivity.

Its Workforce Identity Cloud and Customer Identity Cloud solutions are experiencing increased traction as a growing number of organizations are adopting digital transformation and cloud migration strategies. The company was serving approximately 20,000 customers at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Okta currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus mark for its fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 9 cents to $3.28 per share over the past 30 days. Shares of OKTA have rallied 17.9% over the past year.

