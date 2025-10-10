Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Curtiss-Wright, BWX Technologies and Leonardo DRS

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 10, 2025 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW, BWX Technologies BWXT and Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS.

Industry: Defense Equipment

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2765260/3-defense-equipment-stocks-to-buy-amid-solid-air-traffic-outlook

Aerospace-Defense Equipment stocks are poised to gain from strategic mergers and acquisitions that enhance operational scale, diversify product offerings and expand market presence. However, persistent supply-chain challenges continue to constrain aircraft deliveries and parts availability, which may pressure production volumes and weigh on profitability.

Despite these headwinds, strong global air passenger traffic trends signal solid growth potential for stocks in the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry. Some key players from this industry that investors may add to their portfolio are Curtiss-Wright Corp., BWX Technologies and Leonardo DRS, Inc..

About the Industry

The Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry comprises firms that manufacture various vital components for the aerospace-defense space, ranging from aerostructures, space shuttles, propulsion systems, aircraft engines, defense electronics, missile and radar systems, to flight test equipment, structural adhesives, instrumentation and control systems, communication products and many more.

Some of these companies also offer integrated simulation and training services to the U.S. defense force. While most revenues are generated from the production of the aforementioned accompaniments, industry players also generate revenues by providing notable aftermarket support and services like maintenance, repair and overhaul activities to aerospace and defense players.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Aerospace-Defense Equipment Industry

New Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) Instill Hope: Historically, industrial majors have expanded their product portfolios through profitable M&As in response to growing competition. In line with this strategy, TransDigm Group completed its acquisition of the Simmonds Precision Products, Inc. Business from RTX Corporation for nearly $765 million in October 2025. This buyout should bolster TransDigm's footprint in aerospace and defense end markets.

In September 2025, AAR Corp. completed the acquisition of American Distributors Holding Company for $146 million. This acquisition expands AAR's parts distribution business by adding new product lines and strengthening relationships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Such consolidations should improve economies of scale for the industry as a whole, as the participants will have access to a variety of business models. This should support both their market reach and revenue growth.

Air Traffic View Boosts Opportunities: According to the latest monthly analysis report by the International Air Transport Association ("IATA"), global air passenger traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), surged a solid 4.6% year over year in August 2025. This reflected the continued growth momentum in air travel. IATA projects passenger traffic to grow 5.8% year over year in 2025. This steady growth outlook is expected to benefit aerospace and defense equipment companies, particularly those serving the commercial aviation market.

Supply-Chain Disruption Poses Risks: Ongoing supply-chain challenges continue to disrupt global trade and business operations. Airlines, in particular, are impacted by such supply-chain issues, including unexpected maintenance problems with certain aircraft and engine models, as well as delays in receiving aircraft parts and new planes, limiting their ability to expand capacity and renew fleets.

According to IATA, these supply-chain constraints will hinder airlines from reaching their full growth potential and slow progress toward reducing CO2 emissions. IATA's June 2025 outlook notes that aircraft deliveries are currently about 30% below their previous peak, pushing the global aircraft backlog to a record 17,000 units. If this backlog is primarily due to delivery delays, it suggests airlines are short by roughly 5,400 aircraft — about 18% of the active fleet.

With annual production averaging around 2,000 planes, clearing this backlog could take three to five years. The reduced pace of jet deliveries and limited availability of materials for aircraft manufacturing may compel OEMs to cut production, potentially weighing on near-term earnings and cash flow across the aerospace and defense equipment industry.

Zacks Industry Rank Reflects Bright Outlook

The Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry is housed within the broader Zacks Aerospace sector. It currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #58, which places it in the top 24% of more than 243 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates robust near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Before we present a few aerospace-defense equipment stocks that you may want to add to your portfolio, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Beats S&P 500 & Sector

The Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry has outperformed both the Zacks S&P 500 composite and its sector in the past year. The stocks in this industry have collectively surged 37.3% in the past year, while the Aerospace sector has soared 25.7%. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has gained 18.1% in the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of trailing 12-month EV/Sales, which is used for valuing capital-intensive stocks like aerospace-defense equipment, the industry is currently trading at 11.49X compared with the S&P 500's 5.73X and the sector's 3.43X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 11.49X, as low as 3.71X and at the median of 7.25X.

3 Aerospace-Defense Equipment Stocks to Buy

CurtissWright: This North Carolina-based company provides highly engineered products and services for high-performance platforms, and critical applications in key areas such as commercial aerospace and defense electronics, reactor coolant pumps for next-generation nuclear reactors, as well as advanced surface treatment technologies. In September 2025, CurtissWright announced a $200 million expansion of its 2025 share repurchase program, which is now expected to result in record annual share repurchases of more than $450 million in 2025. This share repurchase announcement highlights the company's financial strength.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW's 2025 sales indicates a 9.7% improvement from the previous year's reported number. The estimate for 2025 earnings implies 18.4% growth from last year's reported figure. CW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Leonardo DRS: Based in Arlington, VA, this company develops advanced defense technologies for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allied forces, specializing in sensing, network computing, force protection, and power and propulsion systems. In September 2025, Leonardo DRS announced the launch of its new product line of high-performance AI-enabled Ground Vehicle Architecture Smart Display systems called Rugged Smart Displays – Ground. This launch should further strengthen Leonardo DRS' position as a provider of advanced combat smart display technology.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS' 2025 sales indicates a 10.9% increase from the previous year's reported number. The estimate for 2025 earnings implies 19.4% growth from last year's reported figure. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

BWX Technologies: Based in Lynchburg, VA, this company provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental restoration, nuclear medicine and space exploration. In September, BWXT clinched a $1.6 billion deal from the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration to support the national security mission of establishing a supply of high-purity depleted uranium. This contract should bolster the company's backlog and revenue generation prospects.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT's 2025 sales calls for a 15.1% improvement from the previous year's reported number. The estimate for 2025 earnings implies an 11.7% rise from last year's reported figure. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.