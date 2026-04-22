Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Cardinal, Becton and The Cooper

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 22, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discussesCardinal Health CAH, Becton, Dickinson and Co. BDX and The Cooper Companies COO.

Industry: Medical Supply

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2902970/here-are-3-medical-supply-stocks-to-consider-amid-rising-prospects

The Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry in the Medical sector is likely to continue its upward momentum in 2026, backed by persistent innovation, an aging population with increasing healthcare needs and normalized orders following significant destocking since COVID-19.

In 2026, healthcare is transitioning toward AI-integrated, digital-first operating models, with clinical-grade AI embedded in workflows to automate documentation, enhance decision-making and personalize patient engagement. These tools improve efficiency and reduce administrative burden while supporting predictive, proactive care delivery.

Automation is also expanding into operational domains, including logistics and robotics, improving precision and throughput, though efficiency gains vary by deployment. Stricter regulatory frameworks in the United States and Europe are reinforcing compliance requirements for AI-enabled, high-value medical technologies.

Strategically, companies are prioritizing high-growth specialties and precision medicine, leveraging genomics and AI-driven diagnostics to enable earlier, individualized interventions. Biosimilars remain a structural growth driver as biologics lose exclusivity, while care delivery continues to decentralize toward ambulatory, virtual, and home-based models aligned with cost efficiency and patient preference.

Per a Markets and Markets report, the global medical supplies industry is expected to reach $163.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4% in the 2022-2027 period. Industry participants, such as Cardinal Health, Becton, Dickinson and Co. and The Cooper Companies, are likely to ride on the favorable macro trends amid lingering tariff risks.

Industry Description

The global dental industry consists of companies that design, develop, make and market dental products, such as consumables, laboratory products and specialty items. Some of these companies also offer software and systems for practice management, patient education and office administration. Dental stocks have been drawing attention amid a recovery in sales following the weakness caused by pandemic-induced disruptions. The market has been recovering and maintaining its position.

Dental care is provided based on the advice and recommendations of the American Dental Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thanks to the rebound seen among companies in this space, patient volumes have been increasing steadily following the removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

Major Trends Shaping the Future of the Medical Dental Supplies Industry

Increasing Burden of Oral Diseases and an Aging Population: The U.S. dental equipment market is structurally supported by demographic aging and rising disease prevalence. Older cohorts account for a disproportionate share of restorative and surgical procedures, reflecting a higher incidence of caries, periodontal disease, and tooth loss. With the 65+ population expanding, demand visibility remains strong, reinforcing procedure volumes and equipment utilization across practices.

Technological Innovations: Technology remains a primary growth catalyst, with CAD/CAM, 3D imaging, AI-driven diagnostics, and digital workflows improving clinical precision and chairside efficiency. These innovations expand procedural capabilities, reduce turnaround times, and support higher throughput, thereby driving adoption of advanced equipment and consumables.

Growing Awareness and Emphasis on Preventive Care: Rising awareness of oral hygiene and preventive care is shifting demand toward early-stage interventions. Increased utilization of fluoride treatments, sealants, and prophylaxis products reflects a broader transition toward prevention-focused dentistry, supporting recurring revenue streams within consumables.

Minimally Invasive and Cosmetic Dentistry Trends: Patient preference is increasingly skewed toward minimally invasive and aesthetic procedures, including whitening and veneers. This trend is expanding demand for specialized materials and precision equipment, while also increasing procedure frequency and average spend per patient.

Expansion of Dental Clinics and Group Practices: The ongoing expansion of dental clinics, DSOs, and hospital-based practices is structurally increasing equipment demand. Higher patient throughput, standardized treatment protocols, and procurement efficiencies are driving consistent product utilization across growing care networks.

Regional Market Growth Drivers: Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, are exhibiting above-average growth due to rising healthcare expenditure, improving access, and supportive policy frameworks. Dental tourism and expanding middle-class demand are further accelerating equipment adoption in these regions.

Government Initiatives and Insurance Coverage: Supportive public health policies and expanding insurance coverage are improving affordability and access to dental care. This is driving higher treatment volumes and increasing consumption of both preventive and therapeutic dental products globally.

Economic Factors and Healthcare Infrastructure: Developed markets benefit from strong healthcare infrastructure and higher disposable income, enabling faster adoption of premium dental technologies. Established reimbursement systems and patient awareness further support sustained demand for advanced procedures and equipment.

Tariff War Raises Uncertainty: Recent U.S. tariff measures have fueled inflation across imported dental inputs, disrupting supply chains and compressing margins for manufacturers and distributors. Pricing pass-through is elevating treatment costs, potentially moderating demand and inventory cycles in the near term.

To mitigate tariff exposure, industry participants are gradually diversifying sourcing toward domestic and regional manufacturing. However, supply-chain realignment remains incremental, and trade-related volatility continues to pose execution risks for procurement and pricing strategies.

Zacks Industry Rank

The Zacks Medical Dental Supplies industry falls within the broader Zacks Medical sector.

It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #85, which places it in the top 35% of 243 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Before we present a few dental supply stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Performance

The industry has outperformed its sector but underperformed the S&P 500 composite in the past year.

Stocks in this industry collectively gained 15.4% compared with the Zacks Medical sector’s rise of 8.3%. The S&P 500 has surged 42.8% in the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing medical stocks, the industry is currently trading at 17.35X compared with the S&P 500’s 22.18X and the sector’s 20.27X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 21.75X and as low as 15.94X, with the median being 18.57X.

3 Promising Dental Supply Stocks

Cardinal Health is expected to maintain its operational momentum in 2026, driven by steady performance across both its Pharmaceutical and Medical segments. In Pharmaceutical, growth will likely come from continued volume gains with large retail chains, strong specialty distribution and expanding partnerships with health systems.

Specialty therapeutics, particularly in oncology and chronic care, remain key revenue drivers, supported by Cardinal Health’s extensive distribution network and manufacturer service offerings. Rising biosimilar adoption and growing demand for patient support programs further strengthen the segment’s outlook.

The Medical segment continues to benefit from recovering procedural volumes, solid demand for Cardinal Health’s at-Home Solutions and greater supply-chain stability. Efforts to simplify the product portfolio, modernize manufacturing, and expand automation are boosting efficiency and margins. New product launches in single-use surgical devices and lab testing consumables are also reinforcing its competitive position.

Cardinal Health faces several challenges. Competitive pricing pressures, generic deflation, and inflation-related costs for freight and labor could affect margins. Regulatory uncertainty around drug pricing and biosimilar reimbursement, along with consolidation among retail pharmacy customers, may add headwinds. Execution on portfolio and cost transformation initiatives remains an area to watch in the coming quarters.

CAH expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $10.15-$10.35 for fiscal 2026. The company expects revenues from its Pharmaceutical segment to grow 15-17% year over year. Revenues from the Medical segment are estimated to grow 1-3% and those from the Other segment are likely to increase 26-28%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues indicates an improvement of 16.5% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for earnings implies a rise of 25.2%. CAH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cooper Companies entered 2026 with improving operating momentum, underpinned by product innovation, market share gains and operational efficiency. The core CooperVision segment remains the primary growth engine, supported by continued expansion of its premium daily silicone hydrogel portfolio, particularly MyDay and specialty lenses such as torics and multifocals.

New product rollouts and contract wins, alongside rising adoption of myopia control solutions like MiSight, are expected to sustain above-market growth, with management highlighting strong clinician uptake and long-term demand visibility.

Geographically, the Americas and EMEA are demonstrating solid commercial traction, while Asia-Pacific remains a near-term drag due to weakness in legacy hydrogel products, particularly in Japan. However, ongoing product launches, leadership changes and distribution investments are expected to restore regional growth by the second half of the year.

CooperSurgical adds a secondary growth lever, with fertility markets showing early signs of recovery driven by improving IVF cycles and renewed clinic investments in advanced technologies. Growth in genomics and consumables further supports this trajectory.

Operationally, margin expansion is being driven by restructuring-led cost synergies, disciplined expense management and increasing use of AI-enabled tools. Strong free cash flow supports reinvestment in growth initiatives, share buybacks and debt reduction.

Key risks include continued softness in Asia-Pacific, geopolitical uncertainty affecting fertility markets, pricing pressures in select regions and tariff-related cost headwinds. Execution on product launches and sustained recovery in underperforming markets remain critical to achieving full-year targets.

Cooper Companies expects its fiscal 2026 EPS to be in the range of $4.58-$4.66. The company expects total revenues to grow 4.5-5.5% organically.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues indicates a gain of 5.6% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for earnings implies an improvement of 12.1%. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, popularly known as BD, entered 2026 in a transitional yet strategically focused position after separating its Life Sciences business and evolving into a more streamlined pure-play medtech company. Management’s growth strategy is centered on scaling high-margin, high-growth platforms aligned with structural healthcare trends, including connected care, biologic drug delivery and advanced interventional solutions.

These segments are already demonstrating strong traction, with double-digit growth in biologics, pharmacy automation, and tissue regeneration, alongside high single-digit expansion in advanced patient monitoring.

Commercial execution and innovation are key growth levers. Expanded sales force investments, new product launches such as Pyxis Pro and HemoSphere Stream, and accelerated R&D timelines are expected to enhance market share gains and broaden addressable markets.

The company’s large installed base and consumables-driven model, accounting for over 90% of revenue, provide recurring revenue visibility and resilience. Operational initiatives, including manufacturing network simplification and productivity improvements, further support margin expansion and cash flow generation.

Growth in 2026 remains tempered by several headwinds. Approximately 10% of the portfolio faces pressure from China volume-based procurement, vaccine demand softness, and ongoing Alaris-related dynamics. Tariffs are also weighing on margins, contributing to earnings pressure despite operational efficiencies. While management expects these factors to normalize over time, they are likely to constrain near-term performance.

BD expects its fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $12.35-$12.65. The company expects total revenues to grow low single-digit percentage points.

For this Franklin Lakes, NJ-based company, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues indicates a 12.3% decline from the prior-year reported figure, while the same for earnings implies a decrease of 12.9%. Presently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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