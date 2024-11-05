Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Apple and Dell Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 5, 2024 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Apple AAPL and Dell Technologies DELL.

Industry: Micro-Computers

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2363538/2-stocks-to-watch-from-the-challenging-computer-industry

The Zacks Computer – Micro Computers industry participants are suffering from waning demand for consumer PCs. Geopolitical challenges, including persistent inflation and high interest, are major headwinds. Weak demand in China has been a headwind. However, industry participants are benefiting from steady demand for enterprise devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Industry participants like Apple and Dell Technologies are benefiting from these trends. The improving availability of 5G-enabled smartphones has been a key catalyst for industry participants. The launch of foldable and AI and ML-infused smartphones, tablets, wearables and hearables is another major growth driver for the industry participants. Robust demand for production printers, materials and software bodes well for 3-D printing solution providers.

Industry Description

The Zacks Computer – Micro Computers industry comprises companies that offer smartphones, desktops, laptops, printers, wearables and 3-D printers. Such devices are based either on iOS, MacOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, Microsoft Windows, or Google Chrome and Android operating systems. The companies predominantly use processors from Apple, Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, NVIDIA and Samsung.

Expanding screen size, better display, and enhanced storage capabilities have been the key catalysts driving the rapid proliferation of smartphones. This has been well-supported by faster mobile processors. Laptops, both consumer and commercial, benefit from faster processors, sleek designs and expanded storage facilities. The addition of healthcare features has been driving the demand for wearables.

3 Micro Computer Industry Trends to Watch

Enterprise Adoption Remains Healthy: Strong enterprise demand has been benefiting the industry participants. The growing adoption of a hybrid working environment bodes well for the players, as demand for laptops and tablets is expected to increase. Demand for smart devices that offer facial recognition, retina scans or finger impressions to verify the user for biometrics is gaining traction as enterprises enhance security.

Impressive Form Factor Drives Demand: Expanding screen size, better display and enhanced storage capabilities have been the key catalysts driving the rapid proliferation of smartphones and tablets. This has been well-supported by faster mobile processors from Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Apple and Samsung.

Improved Internet penetration and speed, along with the evolution of mobile apps, have made smartphones indispensable for consumers. Improved graphics quality is making smartphones suitable for playing sophisticated games. This is driving the demand for high-end smartphones and opening up significant opportunities for device makers.

AI-enabled PCs to Boost Demand: Personal computers (desktops and laptops), be they Windows or Apple's MacOS-based ones, are expected to benefit from AI infusion. Canalys expects AI-enabled PC shipments to reach 48 million in 2024, representing 18% of total PC shipments. AI-capable PC shipments are projected to surpass 100 million in 2025, which will represent 40% of all PC shipments. This offers significant growth opportunities for industry participants.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospect

The Zacks Computer – Micro Computers industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #210, which places it in the bottom 16% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

Given the dim outlook, there are only a few stocks worth watching in the sector. But before we present those stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Lags Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Computer – Micro Computers industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as well as the S&P 500 index over the past year.

The industry has gained 16.8% over this period compared with the S&P 500's return of 20.5% and the broader sector's growth of 20.5%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month P/E, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing computer stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 26.32X compared with the S&P 500's 21.71X and the sector's 26.13X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 32.27X and as low as 16.9X, with the median being 24.9X.

Computer Stocks to Watch Right Now

Apple: This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is benefiting from increasing customer engagement in the services segment. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped drive subscriber growth. Apple currently has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. The App Store continues to draw the attention of prominent developers worldwide, helping it offer appealing new apps that drive the App Store's traffic. A growing number of AI-infused apps will attract subscribers to the App Store.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings has decreased by 1.19% to $7.45 per share over the past 30 days. The stock has gained 15.8% in the year-to-date period.

Dell Technologies: This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers, driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications.

Its PowerEdge XE9680L AI-optimized server is very much in demand. Strong enterprise demand for AI-optimized servers is aiding Dell. It is witnessing demand from a diversified customer base that includes higher education institutions, financial services, health care and life services and manufacturing.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings has been steady at $7.85 per share over the past 30 days. DELL shares have gained 71.1% year to date.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.