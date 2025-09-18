Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Microsoft and Nvidia

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 18, 2025 – Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian says, "Excluding the Tech sector contribution, Q3 earnings for the rest of the S&P 500 index would be up only +2.0% (vs. +5.1% otherwise)"

Q3 Earnings Outlook Remains Positive: A Closer Look

For 2025 Q3, total S&P 500 index earnings are expected to be up +5.1% from the same period last year on +6.0% higher revenues.

The positive revisions trend makes the overall setup for the Q3 earnings season favorable, but it raises the odds of actual results coming up short of expectations. In other words, it is reasonable to worry whether expectations for the period are too high, particularly for the Tech and Finance sectors.

For the Magnificent 7 group, Q3 earnings are expected to be up +12.2% from the same period last year on +14.6% higher revenues, which would follow the group’s +26.4% earnings growth on +15.5% revenue growth in the preceding period.

Are Q3 Earnings Expectations Too High?

As we have consistently highlighted in recent weeks, the overall revisions trend remains positive, with estimates for the back half of the year steadily going up.

For 2025 Q3, the expectation is for earnings growth of +5.1% on +6.0% revenue gains.

Since the start of Q3 this month, estimates have increased modestly for five of the 16 Zacks sectors, including Finance, Technology, Energy, Retail, and others.

On the negative side, Q3 estimates remain under pressure for the remaining 11 Zacks sectors, with significant declines to estimates for the Medical, Basic Materials, Construction, Transportation, and other sectors.

For the Tech sector, Q3 earnings are expected to be up +11.9% from the same period last year on +12.5% higher revenues.

You can see the Tech sector’s positive revisions trend by looking at bellwether Tech sector operators like Microsoft MSFT, Nvidia NVDA and others.

Microsoft is currently expected to bring in $3.65 per share in earnings in Q3 on $75.37 billion in revenues, representing year-over-year changes of +10.6% and +14.9%, respectively. Microsoft’s Q3 EPS estimate has increased from $3.64 a month ago and $3.53 two months ago.

The current Q3 EPS estimate for Nvidia has risen +2.6% over the past month and +4.4% over the last two months.

The Earnings Big Picture

The aforementioned favorable revisions trend validates the market’s rebound from the April lows. It will be interesting to see if this positive revisions trend will remain in place, as the Q3 reporting cycle gets underway.

The robust backlog numbers from Oracle suggest that the trend can continue. But we have to keep in mind that Oracle’s pipeline strength primarily reflects developments in the artificial intelligence space that were already being credited for the Mag 7 group’s prominence. It remains to be seen whether the favorable trend will be reflected in non-tech areas of the economy.

