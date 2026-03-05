Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Amazon and Tesla

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 5, 2026 – Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian says, "For 2026 Q1, total S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to increase by +11.3% from the same period last year on +8.4% higher revenues."

Looking Ahead to Q1 Earnings Season

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>

Here are the key points:

With the end-point of the 2025 Q4 earnings season approaching, we can confidently claim that corporate profitability is not only strong but also showing clear signs of improvement in key aspects. The improvement is particularly notable with respect to the revisions trend, with earnings estimates for the current and coming periods steadily moving up.

For 2026 Q1, total S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to increase by +11.3% from the same period last year on +8.4% higher revenues.

The Tech sector has been a critical growth pillar since 2023 Q3 and is expected to play that role in 2026 Q1 as well, with expected earnings growth of +23.7%. Excluding the Tech sector’s substantial contribution, Q1 earnings growth for the rest of the S&P 500 index would be +5% (vs. +11.3% otherwise).

A total of 10 Zacks sectors are expected to enjoy positive earnings growth in 2026 Q1, including the Tech, Finance (+19%), Basic Materials (+14.6%), Autos (+12.9%), and Business Services (+7.3%) sectors.

A Favorable Revisions Trend, Driven by the Tech Sector

Elevated headline risks resulting from geopolitical turmoil have joined pre-existing worries about the future of software businesses and the seemingly ever-rising spending by the Mag 7 companies. Sentiment as a result has been downbeat on the Mag 7 and software stocks, as the year-to-date performance chart of the Mag 7 stocks, the Zacks Tech sector, the Zacks Finance sector, and the S&P 500 index shows.

There is a fair amount of overlap between the Mag 7 stocks and the Tech sector, but the Zacks industry classification system places two of the Mag 7 stocks – Amazon AMZN and Tesla TSLA – outside the Tech sector, with Amazon in the Zacks Retail sector and Tesla in the Zacks Auto sector.

The soft sentiment on the Mag 7 stocks and Tech sectors notwithstanding, these two spaces represent the most robust profitability centers in the entire S&P 500 index, with a steadily improving earnings outlook reflected in positive estimate revisions.

For 2026 Q1, the Zacks Tech sector is expected to produce +23.7% earnings growth on +21.2% higher revenues.

The Tech sector has been a critical pillar of aggregate earnings growth since 2023 Q3 and is expected to play that role in 2026 Q1 as well.

For Q1 as a whole, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up +11.3% from the same period last year. But the aggregate growth pace drops to +5% once the Tech sector’s contribution is excluded.

Even more importantly, estimates for the Tech sector are steadily going up, notwithstanding the aforementioned sentiment issues.

In fact, the positive revisions trend for the Tech sector has been key to keeping the aggregate revisions trend in positive territory, offsetting pressure on estimates elsewhere.

The Tech sector is one of the four sectors whose 2026 Q1 earnings estimates have increased since the start of October 2025; the other three sectors enjoying favorable revisions are Finance, Industrial Products, and Business Services.

The estimate revisions trend in the aggregate remains positive, even though there is plenty of churn at the sector level. Importantly, favorable revisions in the Tech and Finance sectors are helping offset pressures in other sectors.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.