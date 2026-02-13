The Zacks Analyst Calix, Teradata and Lumen

For Immediate Releases

The momentum of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure segment is likely to continue in 2026. The AI space remains rock solid supported by an extremely bullish demand scenario. A section of financial experts and analysts is concerned about the highly overstretched valuation of AI bigwigs — both infrastructure developers and application implementers.

However, a microscopic analysis has revealed that several small and mid-sized AI stocks that underperformed the broader market in the past year, could become game changers in 2026. Here, we recommend two such stocks after reporting strong fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results.

These companies are: Calix Inc., Teradata Corp. and Lumen Technologies Inc.. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Calix Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Calix came up with quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38. This compares to earnings of $0.08 per share a year ago. Quarterly revenues of $272.45 million, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.90%.

CALX provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, increase their subscribers and grow their value. CALX operates in the United States and internationally. CALX offers its Cloud platform services through Calix Engagement Cloud, Calix Operations Cloud, and Calix Service Cloud.

CALX has integrated AI into its cloud platform and products to enhance broadband experience providers' operations, subscriber engagement, and service delivery. CALX offers AI-powered marketing solutions for the health and finance industries, AI-powered chatbots, and AI-driven initiatives like Calix AI Agents.

CALX’s major clients are large Broadband Service Providers (BSPs) such as Lumen Technologies, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Windstream and several other regional and rural BSPs.

Calix has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 15.6% and 41.5%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 4.9% over the last 30 days.

Teradata Corp.

Zacks Rank #2 Teradata reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. Total revenues of $421 million, outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.52%.

TDC’s prospects are expected to benefit from an improvement in ARR growth rate, cost savings, and productivity measures. These factors are expected to drive meaningful free cash flow. Growing workloads on data platforms due to Agentic AI’s 24/7, always-on query potential bodes well for TDC’s prospects as it not only manages the critical enterprise data that powers these AI systems but also delivers the performance required by these AI systems.

TDC believes that it offers the best autonomous AI and knowledge platform for Agentic workloads at the best price performance, whether on-premises or in the cloud. An innovative portfolio that includes QueryGrid data analytics fabric, Enterprise Vector Store, AgentBuilder, and ClearScape Analytics with unified ModelOps capabilities is expected to drive top-line growth.

Acquisitions, such as Stemma, enhance Teradata’s capabilities in data search and exploration, providing added value to its analytics offerings. TDC has introduced innovative AI capabilities like ask.ai, which are designed to simplify natural language interactions.

TDC has also introduced enhanced ModelOps features in ClearScape Analytics, aiming to provide no-code functionalities that empower customers to expand AI rapidly and advanced analytics while ensuring compliance with enterprise governance standards.

New product rollouts like Enterprise Vector Store bring vector-based processing to the core analytics layer, enabling Retrieval-Augmented Generation and Agentic AI capabilities for real-time decisions. These developments are expected to drive TDC’s clientele and top-line growth over the long term.

Teradata has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -2.1% and -3.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 90 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Lumen Technologies reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 21 cents. The company reported adjusted loss per share of 9 cents in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly total revenues were $3.041 billion, down 8.7% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

LUMN is gaining from its focus on its AI pivot as opportunities arising from the proliferation of AI are fueling demand for its Private Connectivity Fabric (“PCF”) solutions. Driven by significant AI-fueled connectivity demand, Lumen secured a total of $13 billion in PCF deals by the end of 2025.

LUMN recognized revenues of $41 million and $116 million for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025, respectively, associated with the $13 billion in PCF deals. As AI demand surges, large companies across industries are deliberately seeking fiber capacity, which is becoming highly valuable and potentially scarce. Increasing adoption of LUMN’s network-as-a-service (NaaS) solutions bodes well.

Lumen highlighted that the active customers for its NaaS platform grew 29% quarter over quarter. LUMN considers Internet on Demand, or IoT Offnet, to boost digital service sales and revenue growth.

LUMN also noted that its connected ecosystem strategy with 16 ecosystem partners like Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) produced tangible results with more than 180 potential sales opportunities.

Lumen Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -12.4% and 15.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved more than 100% over the last seven days.

