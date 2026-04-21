The Zacks Analyst Blog XLEI,WEEI,MDST,AMZA and EIPI

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – April 21, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR Premium Income ETF XLEI, Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF WEEI, Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF MDST, InfraCap MLP ETF AMZA and FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF EIPI.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Buy 5 Energy ETFs with At Least +5% Yield

Energy markets had an amazing Q1 due to supply disruptions. Oil prices jumped by roughly 77% in the quarter. The Brent crude-based exchange-traded product (ETF) skyrocketed by about 84% in Q1. The conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has disrupted the oil-rich Middle East. Tehran’s near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a key waterway for global energy transit – in Q1 severely restricted global energy flows.

The second quarter of 2026 also kicked off on a shaky note, with the Iran war grabbing major headlines. While optimism around ongoing diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran has supported a risk-on rally lately, volatility lingers. Policymakers say the biggest risk is how long the conflict lasts.

Meanwhile, Iran has shut the Strait of Hormuz again, citing unmet U.S. obligations after briefly reopening it Friday. President Donald Trump said that the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports will continue. U.K. maritime authorities reported that Iranian forces fired on three tankers in the area, as quoted on CNBC.

Even if the strait reopens and vessel traffic gradually returns to near pre-conflict levels, it is unlikely to deliver full relief, as damage to critical infrastructure across the Middle East continues to weigh on supply. As a result, oil prices are less likely to return to the pre-war levels even in the event of a more durable resolution (read: Risks Aren't Fading in the Energy Markets: ETFs to Gain).

Energy Security in Focus

Global leaders warn of a potential global energy crunch if supply routes are disrupted, as quoted on CNBC. Beyond oil, key materials like fertilizers and petrochemicals are at risk. The ongoing Iran war is emerging as a catalyst for an energy shift (read: Iran War Seen as Reason for Shift to Renewable Energy: ETFs in Focus).

Nations are rapidly boosting investments in solar, wind, and battery storage to avoid high energy prices and supply shocks. As a result, energy ETFs are likely to stay strong in the near term.

Energy ETFs to Win

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR Premium Income ETF– Up 5.5% YTD; Yield: 14.39%

The State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR Premium Income ETF employs an actively managed strategy that is designed to provide potential for current income while maintaining the prospects for long-term growth of capital. The fund charges 35 bps in fees.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF– Up 5.3% YTD; Yield: 11.77%

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in securities of North American energy companies primarily involved in the following industries: oil, gas and consumable fuels as well as energy equipment and services. The fund charges 85 bps in fees.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF– Up 4.7% YTD; Yield: 9.66%

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation. The fund charges 80 bps in fees.

InfraCap MLP ETF– Up 9.9% YTD; Yield: 8.20%

The InfraCap MLP ETF seeks total return primarily through investments in equity securities of publicly-traded master limited partnerships and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships. The fund charges 172 bps in fees.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF– Up 9.9% YTD; Yield: 6.8%

The FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The fund charges 111 bps in fees.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Get it now >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA): ETF Research Reports

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.