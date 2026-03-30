The Zacks Analyst Blog Walmart and Costco

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 30, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Walmart Inc. WMT and Costco Wholesale Corp. COST.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Walmart or Costco: Who's Winning the Modern Retail Game Right Now?

Walmart Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp. are two of the largest global retail powerhouses, both leveraging scale, value pricing and membership-driven ecosystems to drive consistent traffic and strong sales growth.

Walmart, with fiscal 2026 revenues exceeding $713 billion and a market cap of roughly $974 billion, operates a broad omnichannel model spanning mass retail, e-commerce and advertising. Costco, with a market cap near $435 billion, operates a more focused warehouse-club model centered on bulk value and a highly loyal membership base.

What makes WMT and COST comparable is that both companies are winning with a similar playbook: low prices, strong private-label offerings, efficient supply chains and growing digital capabilities. Both also use membership-related income to deepen loyalty and support profitability. It is a timely comparison because both retailers are navigating the same retail backdrop of cautious but resilient consumers, moderating inflation and rising demand for convenience.

The Case for Walmart

Walmart’s fundamentals reflect a business that is steadily compounding scale advantages while improving profitability through a more diversified earnings mix. The company delivered solid top-line momentum in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, with revenues growing mid-single digits and e-commerce expanding at a faster pace – becoming an increasingly vital part of the model. Improved inventory discipline, a richer business mix and tighter cost control are all helping convert sales momentum into stronger profitability.

A key pillar of Walmart’s strength is its omnichannel ecosystem, where stores double as fulfillment hubs, enabling faster delivery and lower costs. The company continues to gain market share across income cohorts, including higher-income households, reflecting improved assortment, convenience and digital capabilities.

Growth engines such as advertising, marketplace and membership income are scaling rapidly, with advertising up strongly and membership revenues growing double digits. These higher-margin streams are structurally enhancing profitability and reducing reliance on traditional retail margins.

Operationally, Walmart is executing well on productivity initiatives, including automation, AI integration and supply-chain efficiencies, which are helping offset cost pressures and support margin expansion. Strong cash flow generation also provides flexibility for reinvestment and shareholder returns, while guidance suggests continued steady growth in both sales and earnings.

That said, some pressures remain. Lower-income consumers are still financially stretched, and merchandise mix, tariff-related uncertainty and international business variability can create near-term volatility. Overall, however, Walmart stands out as a resilient, scale-driven retailer with improving earnings quality, multiple growth levers and strong execution in a challenging macro environment.

The Case for Costco

Costco’s strength lies in the consistency and discipline of its operating model, which continues to generate durable growth across economic cycles. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, net sales rose 9.1%, while comparable sales stayed strong across regions. Growth was driven by both higher traffic and larger ticket sizes, pointing to healthy consumer demand and solid member engagement. Earnings also grew at a double-digit pace, showing Costco’s ability to balance volume growth with tight cost control.

A major differentiator for Costco is its membership-driven model, which creates a stable and high-margin stream of revenues. Membership fee income grew at a double-digit rate in the latest quarter, supported by an expanding member base and prior pricing actions, while renewal rates remained exceptionally strong in core markets. This recurring income gives Costco the flexibility to maintain low merchandise margins, strengthen its value proposition and reinforce long-term customer loyalty in a highly competitive retail environment.

Costco’s limited-SKU strategy and strong Kirkland Signature private-label franchise further strengthen its buying power and inventory efficiency, helping it sustain sharp pricing and consistent execution. The company is also managing expenses with discipline and delivering gradual margin improvement. At the same time, digital momentum remains strong, with digitally enabled sales rising more than 21.8%, supported by stronger traffic, better personalization and delivery partnerships. These initiatives extend Costco’s reach while complementing its highly productive warehouse model.

That said, the model has some constraints. Margin expansion tends to be modest given its price-first philosophy, and growth remains dependent on maintaining high renewal rates and expanding warehouse footprint. External factors such as tariffs and commodity price fluctuations can also create near-term pressures.

Overall, Costco stands out as a highly efficient retailer with resilient demand, predictable cash flows and a proven ability to deliver steady, high-quality growth.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for WMT & COST?

Wall Street analysts have expressed confidence in WMT by raising their earnings estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) has risen 0.7% to $2.89 and 0.9% to $3.25, respectively, over the past 30 days. These consensus estimates imply year-over-year growth of 9.5% and 12.5%, respectively.

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current and next fiscal year EPS has risen 0.6% to $20.32 and by 0.9% to $22.32, respectively. These estimates indicate year-over-year growth rates of roughly 13% and 9.9%, respectively.

WMT & COST: A Look at Past-Year Stock Performance

Over the past year, shares of Walmart have rallied 43.5%, while Costco has jumped 5.4%. While Walmart easily outpaced the Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector’s return of 6.8%, Costco lagged the same in the same time frame.

WMT vs. COST: A Peek Into Stock Valuation

Walmart trades at a forward P/E of 41.51, above its one-year median of 36.62, reflecting a premium for its scale, resilient earnings profile and improving mix from higher-margin growth businesses. Costco trades at a forward P/E of 45.68, below its one-year median of 47.35, suggesting its premium valuation remains intact but is slightly less stretched, supported by steady execution, strong membership economics and dependable growth.

WMT vs. COST: Which Looks Better?

Both Walmart and Costco remain high-quality retailers with resilient demand, strong execution and durable competitive advantages, but they represent different ways of winning in today’s retail environment. Costco offers unmatched consistency, pricing discipline and membership-driven stability, making it a dependable long-term compounder. However, Walmart currently stands out as the better pick, given its broader growth avenues, faster scaling of higher-margin businesses and improving profitability profile. Its ability to combine scale with innovation in e-commerce, advertising and omnichannel fulfillment gives it a more dynamic growth trajectory at this stage.

Both Walmart and Costco currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

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