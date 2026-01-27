The Zacks Analyst Blog Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal

For Immediate Releases

Visa Strengthens Crypto-to-Fiat Access Through Mercuryo Partnership

Visa Inc. is expanding its footprint in the digital payments ecosystem by teaming up with Mercuryo. The collaboration broadens Mercuryo’s use of Visa Direct, enabling near real-time crypto-to-fiat off-ramping across the globe. This initiative reflects V’s commitment to facilitating quicker and more efficient money transfers as digital assets continue to gain traction.

The integration enables users to convert digital token holdings into local fiat currencies and receive funds directly on Visa debit or credit cards. With Visa Direct’s real-time payment features, it helps to minimize settlement delays and transaction hassles — long-standing challenges for crypto users seeking to access liquidity. The process is designed to be seamless, allowing conversions to occur within familiar wallets and platforms.

The integration also supports Mercuryo’s push toward wider Web3 adoption. By leveraging Visa Direct’s vast global network, the platform can make cross-border payouts much smoother and improve access to local currency funds. Once converted, users can spend their balances at Visa’s extensive network of merchants worldwide, enhancing the practical utility of digital assets.

For Visa, the partnership aligns with its strategy of embedding its infrastructure wherever value moves digitally. Visa Direct already supports a range of fintech, brokerage and banking use cases, and crypto off-ramping adds another layer to its real-time payments capabilities. This positions the company as a key connector between emerging digital asset platforms and established financial systems.

The partnership reflects V’s approach to broadening its network by focusing on new payment flows instead of directly diving into digital assets. As cross-border crypto transactions increase, platforms are putting more emphasis on compliant and efficient off-ramping options. Over time, wider adoption of Visa Direct for crypto-related flows could boost transaction growth and reinforce the company’s relevance in the evolving global payments landscape.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Inc. and PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Mastercard is strengthening its role in digital payments by leveraging blockchain and stablecoin solutions. Through partnerships with blockchain and digital asset firms, Mastercard aims to streamline card and token transactions, broaden merchant adoption and enhance efficiency for cross-border and everyday payments globally.

PayPal is focusing on expanding crypto payment acceptance among merchants and enhancing its wallet ecosystem. With features like in-app crypto checkout and cross-border stablecoin transfers, PayPal aims to increase transaction volume and position itself as a bridge between digital assets and everyday commerce.

