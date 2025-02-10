The Zacks Analyst Blog Uber, Comcast, Gilead Sciences and Onfolio Holdings

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – February 10, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include, Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER, Comcast Corp. CMCSA, Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD and Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ONFO.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Uber, Comcast and Gilead

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Uber Technologies, Inc., Comcast Corp. and Gilead Sciences, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Onfolio Holdings, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> BLS Jobs Numbers +143K, Unemployment Rate +4.0%

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Uber have gained +1.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s gain of +13.3%. The company’s delivery business benefits from robust online order volumes. The company’s efforts to expand its delivery operations through successive acquisitions are encouraging. Continued recovery in Mobility operations is also aiding the company.



Apart from the recovery in Mobility operations and solid performance of the Delivery unit, Uber's focus on financial discipline is encouraging as well. For first-quarter 2025, adjusted EBITDA is estimated between $1.79 billion and $1.89 billion.



Despite the positives, the Zacks analyst advised investors not to buy Uber now as it continues to witness high costs and expenses, owing to a rise in sales and marketing expenses and cost of revenues. High debt levels are bothersome as well. We advise investors to wait for a better entry point. Our thesis is supported by our Neutral recommendation on the shares.

Comcast’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the past year (-13.8% vs. -7.6%). The company persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord-cutting. Broadband prospects are suffering from increased competition from fixed wireless and fiber businesses. Additionally, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



Nevertheless, Comcast benefited from growing domestic wireless subscribers in the fourth quarter. The company’s plan to transition to DOCSIS 4.0 holds promise. The technology will expand it much faster and at a lower cost compared with its competitors. Decreasing marketing and promotional expenses bode well for CMCSA's profitability.



Its streaming service, Peacock, is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Recovery in the theme park and movie business bodes well for bottom line growth. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.

Shares of Gilead have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+38.2% vs. -7.0%). The company’s flagship HIV therapy, Biktarvy, continues to maintain its strong growth, fueling the top line. The company’s efforts to develop better HIV treatments are commendable. Recent data validate lenacapavir’s potential to prevent HIV.



The successful development and approval of lenacapavir for the prevention of HIV should be a significant boost for Gilead, given its advantages over existing treatments. Strong quarterly results and encouraging data on lenacapavir data.



According to the Zacks analyst, estimated sales for Biktarvy indicate a CAGR of around 5.8% over the next three years. Gilead's efforts to bolster its oncology and virology franchises through internal pipeline development and collaborations are impressive as well. However, recent pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock.

Onfolio’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+164.5% vs. +38.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $6.51 million have seen revenues jumped 53% year over year, driven by acquisitions like RevenueZen and DDS Rank. Operational efficiency improved, with cash burn declining 68% year over year.



The Eastern Standard acquisition boosted digital marketing. Intangible assets grew 31% year over year, supporting recurring revenues. Operating in high-growth digital sectors, Onfolio benefits from regulatory exemptions and a flexible capital structure for M&A.



However, net losses reached $1.91 million in the first nine months of 2024, with rising selling, general and administrative expenses pressuring margins. Liquidity remains tight, with cash declining 63% year to date and debt rising to $4.39 million. High amortization and impairment risks threaten earnings, while weak organic growth and potential compliance costs post-emerging growth status add concerns.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.