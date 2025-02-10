The Zacks Analyst Blog Salesforce, Qualcomm, Verint, Varonis and S&P Global

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – February 10, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include, Salesforce Inc. CRM, Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, Verint Systems Inc. VRNT, Varonis Systems Inc. VRNS and S&P Global Inc. SPGI.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Big Data Providers to Buy on Lucrative Short-Term Upside Potential

Big Data refers to vast and diverse collections of structured, unstructured and semi-structured data that inundate businesses on a day-to-day basis. It encompasses the volume of information spurred by digital technology advancements, the velocity or speed at which it is created and collected, and the variety or scope of the data points being covered (known as the "three V's" of Big Data). Over the past few years, three additional V's have gained precedence - value, variability and veracity.

The big data space focuses on companies that process, store and analyze data, and provide data mining, transformation, visualization and predictive analytics tools. Here, we have selected five such companies — Salesforce Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Varonis Systems Inc. and S&P Global Inc.

Utility of Big Data

Big Data is utilized in advanced analytics applications like predictive modeling and machine learning to solve business problems and make informed decisions. The latest high-end digital mobility advancements such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), have resulted in rapidly growing data. Consequently, new big data tools have emerged to collect, process, and analyze data to derive maximum value out of it.

Big data offers corporates better decision-making and risk management abilities. It has also increased agility and innovation, making operations more efficient and resulting in improved customer experiences.

Buy Five Big Data Stocks With Strong Upside Potential

These stocks have strong revenue and earnings growth potential for 2025 and have seen positive earnings estimate revisions for the current year in the last 30 days. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Salesforce Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. CRM’s sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving the top line. Continued deal wins in the international market are also growth drivers.

The buyout of Slack has positioned CRM as a leader in enterprise team collaboration and improved its competitive standing compared to Microsoft Teams.

Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities in the space. Our estimates suggest that CRM’s revenues are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.8% through fiscal 2025-2027.

Impressive Short-Term Price Upside for CRM Stock

Salesforce has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 9% and 11.3%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% in the last 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 14.3% from the last closing price of $330.81. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $247-$450. This indicates a maximum upside of 36% and a maximum downside of 25.4%.

QUALCOMM Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 QUALCOMM is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor firm for the intelligent edge. With the accelerated rollout of 5G technology, QCOM is benefiting from investments in building a licensing program in mobile.

QCOM formed a strategic collaboration with Google to develop Generative AI digital cockpit solutions. QCOM also recently introduced powerful automotive platforms to bolster the in-vehicle digital experience and facilitate automated driving. These initiatives are driving growth in the automotive business. Strength in the Android smartphone market is a tailwind.

QUALCOMM’s Cloud AI 100 chip can carry out 227 server queries and manage a net of 3.8 queries per watt. In 2024, QCOM unveiled the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile chip, which supports 30 generative models including image generation and voice assistants. QCOM also launched the AI-capable Snapdragon X Plus laptop processor, which has faster CPU speed using less power.

Attractive Short-Term Price Upside for QCOM Shares

QUALCOMM has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.6% and 9.7%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% in the last 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 15.6% from the last closing price of $169.32. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $160-$270. This indicates a maximum upside of 59.5% and a maximum downside of 5.5%.

Verint Systems Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Verint Systems provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. VRNT offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice of consumer solutions.

VRNT provides the Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organizations and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. VRNT serves the banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries.

Robust Short-Term Price Upside for VRNT Stock

Verint Systems has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.6% and 8%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4% in the last 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 37% from the last closing price of $26.12. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $32-$40. This indicates a maximum upside of 53.1% and no downside.

Varonis Systems Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Varonis Systems provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. VRNS’ products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere.

VRNS sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries.

Huge Short-Term Price Upside for VRNS Shares

Varonis Systems has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 13.2% and 12.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.9% in the last 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 35.2% from the last closing price of $40.01. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $46-$70. This indicates a maximum upside of 75% and no downside.

S&P Global Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 S&P Global remains well-poised to gain from the growing demand for business information services. The constantly increasing volume of data from private and government organizations has augmented the demand for improved enterprise-wide financial performance visibility. Augmented demand for news, information, and analytics solutions will drive the growth of the market. Further, the industry is benefiting from the rising demand for risk mitigation.

Buyouts help SPGI innovate, increase differentiated content and develop products. The latest service launches have been aiding SPGI’s growth. Dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. Increasing current ratio is a good sign for SPGI’s liquidity position.

Solid Short-Term Price Upside for SPGI Stock

S&P Global has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.2% and 9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% in the last 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 14.8% from the last closing price of $519.06. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $560-$620. This indicates a maximum upside of 19.2% and no downside.

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

