The Zacks Analyst Blog Roche Holding, AT&T and Amgen

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 31, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Roche Holding AG RHHBY, AT&T Inc. T and Amgen Inc. AMGN.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Roche, AT&T and Amgen

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG, AT&T Inc. and Amgen Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Roche’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+10% vs. +5.5%). The company’s underlying operational performance remained solid. Strong growth from key products helped offset declining revenues from legacy drugs. The stellar performances of multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus and ophthalmology drug Vabysmo continue to drive momentum for Roche.



Growth in hemophilia treatment Hemlibra and breast cancer drug Phesgo also boosted the top line. Roche is looking to diversify its portfolio through acquisitions and collaborations in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars. Pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock.



Also, Roche’s performance of late has been weighed down by unfavorable foreign-exchange movements, as weakness in the U.S. dollar adversely impacted international sales.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



Shares of AT&T have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past six months (+8% vs. +3.7%). The company is witnessing healthy momentum in its postpaid wireless business with a lower churn rate and increased adoption of higher-tier unlimited plans. AT&T expects to gain a competitive edge over rivals through edge computing services that allow businesses to route application-specific traffic where they need it and where it’s most effective.



The acquisition of Lumen’s fiber internet connectivity business will significantly expand market reach. Collaboration with Ericsson to deploy a commercial-scale open radio access network will likely bring long-term benefits.



However, the company is facing a steady decline in linear TV subscribers and legacy services. Fierce competition in the U.S. wireless market remains a major concern. As AT&T tries to woo customers with discounts and cash credits, margin pressures tend to escalate.



(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>>)



Amgen’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past six months (+18.5% vs. +9.1%). The company’s key medicines like Evenity, Repatha and Uplizna, as well as newer medicines like Imdelltra, Tavneos and Tezspire, are driving sales, more than offsetting declining revenues from oncology biosimilars and mature products like Enbrel.



New biosimilar launches are also contributing to top-line growth. Furthermore, the company has several key pipeline assets, with a primary focus on the obesity candidate, MariTide.



However, increased pricing headwinds and competitive pressure are hurting sales of many products. Sales of best-selling drugs, Prolia and Xgeva, are expected to erode significantly in 2026 due to biosimilar launches in 2025. Recent pipeline setbacks and the upcoming LOE cliff are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Amgen here >>>)

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Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.