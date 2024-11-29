The Zacks Analyst Blog Oracle, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet

For Immediate Releases

Is Oracle a Buy, Sell or Hold at a P/S Multiple of 8.61x?

While Oracle has been a standout performer with a 52.9% gain over the past six-month period, significantly outpacing both the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and S&P 500's modest growth of 8.1% and 13.1%, respectively, this impressive run-up has pushed valuations to a concerning level.

Trading at an elevated price-to-sales multiple of 8.61X compared with the Zacks Computer-Software industry’s 8.02X, the stock appears to have gotten ahead of its fundamental growth prospects.

The enterprise software giant's rich valuation metrics suggest investors are pricing in overly optimistic growth expectations, despite mounting challenges in the competitive cloud computing landscape. This premium valuation leaves little room for error and creates substantial downside risk for current shareholders.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $58.02 billion, suggesting 9.55% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $6.20 per share, indicating an increase of 11.51% year over year. These growth rates hardly justify the current rich valuation. The marginal 0.2% increase in earnings estimates over the past 60 days suggests limited upside potential from current levels.

Cloud Growth: Concerning Deceleration

Despite management's optimistic tone about cloud performance, with total cloud revenues up 22% to $5.6 billion, concerning patterns emerge. The Infrastructure-as-a-Service revenue growth of 46% represents a significant deceleration from the 64% growth reported last year. This slowdown raises questions about Oracle's ability to maintain momentum in the highly competitive cloud market, especially against established leaders.

Capital Intensity Raises Red Flags

The company's announcement of doubling fiscal 2025 CapEx compared to 2024 is particularly concerning. With first-quarter CapEx already at $2.3 billion and plans for massive data center expansions, including facilities exceeding a gigawatt, Oracle is betting heavily on infrastructure buildout. This aggressive spending could pressure margins and free cash flow, especially if cloud adoption rates don't meet expectations.

Multi-Cloud Strategy Creates Hidden Risks

While Oracle touts its new partnership with Amazon -owned Amazon Web Services, joining existing relationships with Microsoft Azure and Alphabet -owned Google Cloud, this multi-cloud approach might signal weakness. The strategy could be interpreted as an admission that Oracle's cloud infrastructure isn't winning enough standalone business, forcing the company to piggyback on more successful platforms.

Financial Performance Concerns

Though the first quarter showed some positive metrics, including operating income growth of 14% and an operating margin of 43%, the company's reliance on accounting changes to boost results is troubling. The extension of estimated server lives from five to six years reduced first-quarter operating expenses by $197 million, artificially inflating profitability metrics.

Debt and Cash Flow Considerations

With only $11 billion in cash and marketable securities, Oracle's aggressive capital expenditure plans could strain its balance sheet. While operating cash flow for the first quarter was $7.4 billion, the intensive capital requirements for data center expansion could significantly impact free cash flow going forward.

Risk Factors to Monitor

Key risks include potential further deceleration in cloud growth rates, margin pressure from aggressive infrastructure investments and execution risks in the multi-cloud strategy. The company's heavy capital expenditure plans could also pressure financial flexibility if cloud adoption rates don't meet expectations.

While Oracle's strategic initiatives show promise, the current valuation of 8.61X sales appears unsustainable given the company's actual growth rates and capital requirements. Investors would be better served waiting for a more attractive entry point, ideally when the P/S multiple approaches a more reasonable level that better reflects the company's growth profile and competitive challenges in the cloud market.

Conclusion

Given Oracle's rich valuation multiple, decelerating growth rates in key segments, and massive capital expenditure commitments, investors should consider reducing positions or exiting entirely. The current price level appears to price in an overly optimistic scenario while ignoring significant risks and capital requirements. Oracle currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

