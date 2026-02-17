The Zacks Analyst Blog NVIDIA, Taiwan, ASML and Applied Materials

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – February 17, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include NVIDIA NVDA, Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, ASML ASML, Applied Materials AMAT,

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Tech Boom & Defense Backlogs: 2 Sectors Poised to Outperform in 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently projected global GDP growth of approximately 3.3% for 2026, reflecting steady expansion supported in part by continued corporate investment in digital infrastructure and advanced technologies. Labor market data further supports this resilience. In the United States, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) recently reported that total nonfarm payrolls increased by 130,000 in January 2026, while the unemployment rate remained at 4.3%. The labor force participation rate was 62.5%, signaling a broadly stable employment environment.

Within this macro backdrop, hiring momentum remains firm across aerospace and defense, technology and digital services, with electronics among the faster-growing segments.

As per Deloitte’s recent industry projection report, the global semiconductor industry is expected to reach $975 billion in annual sales in 2026, a historic peak fueled by an intensifying AI infrastructure boom.

Taken together, steady global growth, resilient labor markets and sustained technology investment create a constructive setting for equity markets. In this environment, AI-linked infrastructure and healthcare innovation stand out as two sectors offering clear earnings visibility and structural support heading into mid-2026.

Below are the two sectors that we expect to outperform the broader market this year, supported by strong demand drivers and favorable earnings momentum.

Technology - AI Infrastructure & Semiconductors

AI-driven capital expenditure remains a core earnings catalyst in 2026. Hyperscalers, including Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, continue allocating substantial budgets toward AI data centers and cloud infrastructure.

The Semiconductor Industry Association projects global semiconductor sales to approach $1 trillion in 2026, implying 26% industry growth, driven primarily by advanced logic and high-bandwidth memory tied to generative AI workloads. This underpins earnings visibility for GPU and accelerator suppliers such as NVIDIA and foundry leaders like Taiwan Semiconductor. Equipment vendors, including ASML and Applied Materials, also benefit from leading-edge node expansion. While TSM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NVDA, ASML and AMAT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Industrials – Aerospace, Defense & Electrification

The industrial sector is supported by sustained defense spending, commercial aerospace backlog strength and accelerating electrification investment. U.S. national defense spending has remained above $800 billion annually in recent fiscal years, providing multi-year revenue visibility for prime contractors. This supports substantial funded backlogs at companies such as Lockheed Martin, which exited 2025 with a record $194 billion backlog and RTX, which reported a $268 billion backlog, signaling extended revenue streams. LMT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Beyond aerospace and defense, electrification and grid modernization remain powerful structural drivers. Companies such as Eaton and Siemens continue to highlight data center power demand, transmission upgrades and energy transition investments as key growth catalysts. Collectively, these factors provide tangible backlog visibility and earnings support heading into mid-2026.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.