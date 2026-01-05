The Zacks Analyst Blog NIO, XPeng and Li Auto

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – January 5, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog includeNIO Inc. NIO, XPeng Inc. XPEV and Li Auto LI.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Report December and Q4 Delivery Results

NIO Inc., XPeng Inc. and Li Auto, three major China-based smart electric vehicle manufacturers, recently released their delivery figures for December 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025.

NIO reported a record 48,135 vehicle deliveries in December 2025, marking a 54.6% year-over-year increase. This total included 31,897 units from its premium NIO brand, 9,154 units from the family-focused ONVO brand and 7,084 units from the compact high-end FIREFLY brand. Fourth-quarter deliveries reached a new high of 124,807 vehicles, up 71.7% from the prior year. For full-year 2025, NIO delivered 326,028 vehicles, rising 46.9% year over year, while cumulative deliveries stood at 997,592 units as of Dec. 31, 2025.

XPeng delivered 37,508 vehicles in December 2025, representing a modest 2% year-over-year increase. Total deliveries for 2025 surged to 429,445 units, more than doubling from the previous year with a 126% increase. Overseas deliveries for the year totaled 45,008 vehicles, up 96% year over year, as XPeng expanded operations to 60 countries and regions by the end of 2025.

Li Auto delivered 44,246 vehicles in December 2025 compared with 58,513 units in the same month of 2024. Fourth-quarter deliveries amounted to 109,194 vehicles, bringing cumulative deliveries to 1,540,215 units as of Dec. 31, 2025.

During the year, Li Auto broadened its international presence by launching the Li L9, Li L7 and Li L6 models in Egypt, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, marking the entry into markets across Central Asia, the Caucasus and Africa. By year-end, the company operated 548 retail stores in 159 cities, along with 561 service centers and authorized body and paint shops across 224 cities. It also had 3,907 supercharging stations in China, comprising 21,651 charging stalls.

NIO, XPEV and LI's Price Performance

While shares of NIO and XPeng have rallied 10.2% and 73.2%, respectively, over the past year, shares of LI have plunged 31.6%.

NIO, XPeng and Li Auto's Zacks Rank

NIO, XPEV & LI carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

