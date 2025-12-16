The Zacks Analyst Blog Microsoft, Novartis, RTX and Air T

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – December 16, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Novartis AG NVS, RTX Corp. RTX and Air T, Inc. AIRT.

Highlights from Tuesday's Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Novartis and RTX

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., Novartis AG and RTX Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock Air T, Inc.



Microsoft’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+6.8% vs. +2.3%). The company demonstrates strong fundamentals anchored by Azure's 25% cloud market share and strategic AI integration through OpenAI. Microsoft generates exceptional operating cash flows exceeding $100 billion annually with margins above 40%, while diversified revenue across cloud, productivity software, gaming, and LinkedIn provides stability.



The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 15.1% from fiscal 2025. However, Microsoft confronts intense competition from AWS and Google Cloud, escalating regulatory scrutiny, and mounting capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure.



Long-term debt of $43.2 billion raises concerns amid rising interest rates, straining financial flexibility. These dynamics create an investment profile balancing robust cash generation against competitive pressures and operational challenges.



Shares of Novartis have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+38.8% vs. +14.9%). The company’s performance in 2025 has been good despite generic competition for its blockbuster drug Entresto in the United States.



Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio with drugs like Kisqali, Kesimpta, Pluvicto and Leqvio. The uptake of Pluvicto and Scemblix has been outstanding and propels top-line growth. The Zacks analyst model estimates for Pluvicto and Kisqali indicate a CAGR of 37.9% and 43.3%, respectively, over the next three years.



Approval of new drugs and label expansion of existing drugs should enable Novartis to offset the adverse impacts of the generic competition for key drugs. The recent spate of acquisitions and collaborations has further strengthened its pipeline.



RTX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+54.1% vs. +28.1%). The company continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products from the Pentagon and its foreign allies. Steadily improving global commercial air traffic boosts the company's sales.



Strong volumes and a favorable mix across large commercial engines and Pratt Canada operations are expected to support the company’s growth momentum in the commercial aerospace market. This resulted in RTX registering a backlog of $251 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. RTX also holds a solid solvency position, at least in the short term. RTX’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year.



Yet, the uncertainties created by the recent imposition of U.S. government-issued import tariffs pose a risk for RTX. Supply-chain challenges continue to affect the aerospace sector, which may adversely impact RTX.



Shares of Air T have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry over the past year (+0.8% vs. -8.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $54.08 million continues to show selective operational strength — with margin expansion in Commercial Aircraft & Engines, a growing backlog supporting Ground Support Equipment and steady recurring-revenue traction in Digital Solutions — all complemented by stable cash flow from its long-standing FedEx feeder operations.



However, elevated leverage, rising interest costs, thin net profitability, customer concentration and execution risks across several segments constrain earnings durability. Liquidity remains pressured by volatile working-capital needs, and recent margin gains rely partly on non-recurring asset sales.



The valuation reflects heightened perceived risk and uncertain earnings quality, leaving upside dependent on sustained margin improvement, stronger cash generation, and clearer progress toward consistent profitability.



