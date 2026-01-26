The Zacks Analyst Blog Microsoft, Anheuser-Busch CVS, and Stran & Co

For Immediate Releases

Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, Anheuser-Busch and CVS Health

Microsoft’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+2.3% vs. -3.7%). The company demonstrates strong fundamentals anchored by Azure's 25% cloud market share and strategic AI integration through OpenAI.



Microsoft generates exceptional operating cash flows, exceeding $100 billion annually with margins above 40%, while diversified revenue across cloud, productivity software, gaming, and LinkedIn provides stability. However, Microsoft confronts intense competition from AWS and Google Cloud, escalating regulatory scrutiny, and mounting capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure.



Long-term debt of $43.2 billion raises concerns amid rising interest rates, straining financial flexibility. These dynamics create an investment profile balancing robust cash generation against competitive pressures and operational challenges.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Shares of Anheuser-Busch have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Alcohol industry over the past year (+44.5% vs. +14.4%). The company’s pricing actions, premiumization and disciplined revenue-management initiatives have been aiding results. Revenues for the megabrands edged up 3% year over year in third-quarter 2025. Revenues reflected the strong performance of its premium and super premium beer brands.



EBITDA margin expansion was driven by cost efficiencies and premiumization. The Zacks model predicts a 4.1% rise in EBITDA for 2025. Notably, the Beyond Beer portfolio recorded a 27% revenue rise, driven by triple-digit growth of Cutwater in the United States.



Digital platforms, including BEES and Zé Delivery, fueled stronger customer engagement. With sustained execution and diversification, AB InBev is poised for growth. However, the company has been witnessing volume declines on a soft consumer landscape.



(You can read the full research report on Anheuser-Busch here >>>)



CVS Health’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Services industry over the past year (+57.3% vs. +5.3%). The company, being in a high-utilization environment, is making progress in returning Aetna to target margins. Aetna’s latest Star Ratings success underscores its strong fundamentals and commitment to drive better health outcomes for its MA members.



CVS’ restructuring plan is also in progress, wherein it aims to close 271 stores and generate $500 million in savings this year. The company’s retail pharmacy script share position continues to be strong. In addition, its digital strategy is also advancing through investment in emerging technologies aimed at driving efficiency and a simplified healthcare experience. Strong financial stability adds to the stock’s appeal.



Yet, ongoing pharmacy reimbursement pressures are putting strain on CVS Health’s operations, affecting its profitability. Macroeconomic pressures add to the concerns.



(You can read the full research report on CVS Health here >>>)



Shares of Stran & Company have outperformed the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry over the past year (+100% vs. -10.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $36.58 million presents a compelling growth opportunity supported by rapid scale expansion, better cost control, and the potential for operating leverage as incremental revenue is absorbed by a largely fixed cost structure.



A recent acquisition has meaningfully altered the company’s growth outlook by adding new vertical exposure, enhancing cross-selling potential, and establishing a repeatable consolidation strategy within a fragmented industry. Revenue diversification across promotional products, loyalty, and continuity services reduces dependence on any single market.



Yet, the company is still unprofitable, with margins pressured by acquisition mix, cost volatility, and limited pricing power. Working capital demands have weighed on cash flow, and reliance on discretionary marketing spend introduces macro risk.



(You can read the full research report on Stran & Company here >>>)

