The Zacks Analyst Blog Meta, Pfizer, Salesforce and Smith-Midland

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – May 14, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Pfizer Inc. PFE, Salesforce, Inc. CRM and Smith-Midland Corp. SMID.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Meta, Pfizer and Salesforce

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Salesforce, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Smith-Midland Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> PPI Sees Wholesale Inflation Shoot Up to +6.0%

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Meta have declined -7.9% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of -16.2%. The company’s cost inflation in AI infrastructure is pushing spending higher, Reality Labs remains loss-generating, the payoff from Meta AI and agents is still developing, and regulatory and litigation scrutiny remains elevated overall.



Nevertheless, Meta is extending AI deeper across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, and the latest quarter shows that recommendation upgrades and advertiser tools are lifting engagement and ad efficiency.



Management is leaning into a multi-year buildout of frontier models, agents and supporting data center capacity, including a higher infrastructure spending plan and larger supply chain commitments to secure components. These moves can keep the core ads engine advancing and expand monetization in messaging, commerce and creator tools, while smart glasses add another product vector.



(You can read the full research report on Meta here >>>)



Pfizer’s shares have gained +25.9% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +29.9%. The company beat first-quarter estimates for earnings and sales. After taking a hit over the past three years, largely due to a sharp decline in sales of its COVID-related products, Pfizer’s stock is gradually recovering.



Pfizer’s non-COVID operational revenues are improving, driven by its key products like Vyndaqel, Padcev and Eliquis, new launches, and newly acquired products. However, Pfizer faces challenges from upcoming patent expirations of some key drugs in the 2026-2030 period. Pfizer’s revenues and earnings guidance for 2026 indicates mostly flat to slightly negative growth.



Nonetheless, Pfizer expects that its new and acquired products should partially offset upcoming LOE headwinds over the next several years. Pfizer is also rebuilding its pipeline in oncology and obesity, which it believes can drive growth in 2028 and beyond.



(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>>)



Shares of Salesforce have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (-41.7% vs. -16.2%). The company is facing stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations which are concerns. The challenging macroeconomic environment could hurt its growth prospects.



Nevertheless, Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. Its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving the top line. Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver.



Acquisitions, including Slack, Informatica, Waii and Convergence.ai, have broadened its portfolio and improved competitiveness against other enterprise software providers. Partnerships with the likes of Amazon and Alphabet have been helping it expand its international operations. Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities in the space.



(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>>)



Smith-Midland’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry over the past year (-2.7% vs. +14.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $163.23 million has its investment case centered on a shift toward higher-margin, recurring and asset-light revenue streams, supported by infrastructure demand.



Barrier rentals remain a core growth driver, with nine-month rental revenues surging 88% year over year despite Q3 normalization, benefiting from high utilization and margin-accretive MASH-compliant fleets. Proprietary SlenderWall contributed $1.1 million in Q3 after no prior-year sales, soundwalls grew 52% year over year, and Easi-Set modular buildings rose 50% year over year, capturing public and infrastructure projects.



Royalty income increased 13% year over year, providing scalable, high-margin IP monetization. Margins stayed resilient at 26.8% with disciplined cost control. A strong balance sheet supports continued investment. A $54.8-million backlog and government infrastructure tailwinds underpin visibility into 2026 growth.



(You can read the full research report on Smith-Midland here >>>)

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

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Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smith-Midland Corp. (SMID): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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