The Zacks Analyst Blog Meta, Alphabet, Amazon and Snap

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – January 27, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog includeMeta Platforms META, Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN and Snap SNAP.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Meta Platforms Stock Before Q4 Earnings: To Buy or Not To Buy?

Meta Platforms is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28.

META expects total revenues between $56 billion and $59 billion, including 1% tailwind from favorable forex. The company expects continued strong ad revenue growth but lower Reality Labs revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $58.40 billion, indicating an increase of 20.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $8.15 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days, suggesting growth of 1.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Meta Platforms’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.85%.

Meta Platforms, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Meta Platforms, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Strong Advertising Growth to Aid META’s Q4 Results

META’s fourth-quarter 2025 results are expected to have benefited from strong advertising revenue growth, driven by strong spending from advertisers as they leverage its growing AI prowess despite macroeconomic uncertainties. The ad business is benefiting from an improved AI ranking system. Annual run rate for META’s complete end-to-end AI-powered ad tools has passed $60 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 advertising revenues is currently pegged at $56.85 billion, suggesting 21.5% year-over-year growth.

Meta Platforms’ offerings — Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Threads — currently reach more than three billion people daily. Their staggering reach and increasing ad impressions (up 14% year over year in the third quarter of 2025) make META one of the most important players in the digital ad sales market, apart from Alphabet and Amazon. Meta Platforms, along with Alphabet and Amazon, are expected to absorb more than 50% of the projected global ad spending this year and 56.2% in 2026.

META has been leveraging AI and machine learning to boost the potency of its social-media offerings. The company is using Meta AI (currently used by more than one billion people) to boost user experience. Time spent across platforms is expected to benefit from Meta Platforms’ continuous ranking optimizations. AI recommendations that deliver higher quality and more relevant content are expected to drive engagement.

Vibes, META’s next-generation AI creation tools and content experience, is gaining traction. The company is using Meta AI (currently used by more than one billion people) to boost user experience. Business AI is also gaining traction with more than one billion active threads between people and businesses across its messaging platforms.

However, rising expenses related to investments in developing more advanced models and AI services are expected to keep margins under pressure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Family of Apps’ operating income is pegged at $29.78 billion, indicating 5.1% year-over-year growth. The Reality Labs business continues to report losses, which doesn’t bode well for META’s fourth-quarter results. The consensus mark for Reality Labs’ loss is pegged at $6.31 billion, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $4.97 billion.

META Shares Underperform Sector

META shares have dropped 0.2% in a year, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s appreciation of 28.4%. Shares have underperformed Alphabet and Amazon but outperformed Snap. In the trailing 12-month period, Alphabet and Amazon shares have appreciated 70.9% and 1.6%, respectively, while Snap shares have declined 29.8%.

Meta Platforms’ current valuation is stretched, as suggested by the Value Score of C.

In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales, META is trading at 6.98X, higher than the Zacks Internet Software industry’s 4.58X, Snap’s 1.94X and Amazon’s 3.19X.

META Leverages AI to Boost Growth, Higher Capex Hurts

AI is heavily dependent on data, of which META has a trove, driven by its more than 3.54 billion daily users, including 3 billion monthly actives on Instagram and 150 million daily actives on Threads. The company has a strong pipeline of ad supply opportunities on both Threads and WhatsApp Status over the long term.

However, Meta Platforms is spending heavily on AI research, models and infrastructure, as well as future products from Reality Labs. The company now expects 2025 capital spending between $70 billion and $72 billion compared with the previous guidance of $66-$72 billion range. For 2026, META expects significant growth in capital expenditure in dollar terms compared with 2025. Growth in operating expenses is expected to be substantial due to higher infrastructure costs and employee compensation costs.

Although these investments are expected to boost META’s prospects over the long term, a challenging macroeconomic environment, regulatory issues (in the European Union and the United States) and stiff competition in the ad market are major headwinds for META’s prospects.

Conclusion

META’s use of AI across its platforms bodes well for its user engagement. This, along with an improved recommendation tool, continues to help advertisers in ad targeting, thereby driving top-line growth. Meta Platforms is spending heavily on expanding AI infrastructure, which bodes well for future prospects. However, near-term prospects are challenging due to stiff competition in the ad space and higher expenses related to AI infrastructure as well as services. These factors, along with a stretched valuation, make the stock risky ahead of fourth-quarter 2025 earnings.

Meta Platforms currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a more favorable point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.