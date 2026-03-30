The Zacks Analyst Blog ICLN,QCLN,CNRG, PBD and PBW

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 30, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund QCLN, State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF CNRG, Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF PBD and Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

From Oil Disruption to Clean Energy Boom: ETFs Poised to Benefit

Since the onset of the Middle East conflict, oil prices have surged amid persistent supply constraints. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and damage to critical energy infrastructure in the region have further intensified the rally, plunging global energy markets into turmoil.

Oil prices are likely to remain elevated even if tensions ease, as repairs to key infrastructure could take time, constraining near-term production capacity. This prolonged supply tightness is expected to keep energy security at the forefront of concerns for global economies.

The ongoing disruptions in fossil fuel markets, coupled with rising energy security concerns, are expected to drive increased global investment in clean energy, likely renewing investor interest in U.S. clean energy funds. This dynamic is likely to support continued capital flows into companies, driving the energy transition.

The S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index, which tracks companies engaged in clean energy-related businesses, has gained 56.59% over the past year and 10.01% year to date.

Why Clean Energy Investment Is Poised to Accelerate

Uncertainty around energy security is poised to emerge as a key catalyst driving the increased focus on clean energy. With the Middle East conflict persisting longer than expected and continued ambiguity surrounding diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran, global economies are likely to seek alternative solutions to meet their energy needs, potentially benefiting the clean energy sector.

The Middle East conflict has underscored the risks of fossil fuel dependence, leading to increased calls from climate advocates to scale up renewable energy capacity and strengthen energy independence.

According to the Guardian, the expansion of clean energy technologies has improved resilience to the ongoing fuel crisis in certain countries, with Spain and Portugal witnessing a recent decline in electricity prices.

Per the above-mentioned article, the war and resulting energy shocks may provide a short-term boost to fossil fuels, likely accelerating the broader adoption of renewable energy technologies over time. Additionally, they could also shape policies that support the green transition, with experts proposing a range of initiatives to accelerate the shift.

Clean Energy Momentum Set to Build on Record Investment Levels

The momentum driven by the Middle East conflict is expected to build on last year’s clean energy surge. According to the International Energy Agency’s head, as quoted on CNBC, the energy transition was already on a strong footing pre-conflict in the Middle East, but the energy shock is set to accelerate clean energy investment further.

Per BloombergNEF’s annual Energy Transition Investment Trends report, published in late January this year, global investment in the energy transition reached a record $2.3 trillion last year, marking an 8% increase from the prior year.

Per the report’s base-case Economic Transition Scenario, global energy transition investment is expected to average $2.9 trillion annually over the next five years. According to the report, clean energy investment outpaced fossil fuels for a second year in 2025, with the gap widening to $102 billion from $85 billion in 2024.

While clean energy spending rose, fossil fuel investment fell for the first time since 2020. Still, overall energy transition investment growth has slowed, easing from 27% in 2021 to 8% in 2025.

Clean Energy ETFs in Focus

These clean energy ETFs appear poised to capitalize on the sector’s growing momentum. Investors should maintain a long-term investment horizon.

Investors can consider iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund, State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF.

With a one-month average trading volume of 4.81 million shares, ICLN is the most liquid option, offering investors easier entry and exit while minimizing the risks of significant price fluctuations, ideal for active trading strategies.

ICLN has also gathered an asset base of $2.14 billion, with the largest asset base among the other options. Regarding charging annual fees, ICLN is the cheapest option, charging 0.39%, suitable for long-term investing.

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Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

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Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW): ETF Research Reports

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy ETF (QCLN): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.