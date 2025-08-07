The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, BlackRock, Texas Instruments, Perma-Pipe and MIND Technology

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 7, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart Inc. WMT, BlackRock, Inc. BLK, Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. PPIH and MIND Technology, Inc. MIND.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, BlackRock & Texas Instruments

Today's Featured Research Reports



Walmart’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+51% vs. +48.9%). The company benefits from the inherent strength of its highly diversified business model. The company's strong omnichannel strategy has boosted traffic at physical stores and digital platforms.



Walmart’s focus on improving delivery services is successful, leading to steady grocery market share gains. Upsides like these, along with growth in newer ventures like advertising and membership, fueled first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein earnings and revenues increased year over year, and e-commerce sales surged.



Despite a strong start to the year, Walmart expects potential hurdles in the coming quarters. The company withheld its fiscal second-quarter earnings outlook, citing uncertainty related to tariffs and a highly fluid economic environment. These tariff costs, even at reduced levels, are expected to push prices higher in the near term.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Shares of BlackRock have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past year (+35.1% vs. +30.3%). The company's second-quarter 2025 results were aided by higher revenues. Inorganic expansion strategy, aimed at boosting presence in lucrative alternatives and private equity assets, alongside product diversification, will support top-line and assets under management (AUM) growth.



The Zacks analyst projects revenues and AUM to witness a CAGR of 12.4% and 13.7%, respectively by 2027. Its continued focus on the active equity business is impressive. Yet, elevated expenses are a woe. The Zacks analyst projects total expenses to rise 15.2% in 2025.



The company’s significant dependence on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions, and diverse regulatory and economic environments. Nevertheless, a solid liquidity position and earnings strength will keep capital distributions sustainable.



(You can read the full research report on BlackRock here >>>)



Texas Instruments’ shares have gained +3.7% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +71.9%. The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. A sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps capture market share.



Texas Instruments’ deepening focus on internal manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Our model estimates indicate that revenues are likely to witness a CAGR of 8.8% through 2025-2027. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects.



However, its overall growth might be impacted by a slow recovery in the automotive market as customers are cautiously spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Perma-Pipe International’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Steel - Pipe and Tube industry over the year-to-date period (+66.4% vs. +3.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $200.52 million has Q1 FY2026 net income surged to $5.9 million with EPS up to $0.61, driven by gross margin expansion to 36% and doubling operating income, reflecting strong execution and cost efficiency.



Over $27 million in new contract wins across North America and MENA expand the backlog, enhancing revenue visibility and sectoral diversification. Entry into Qatar via a $2.4 million award and a temporary facility establishes a foothold for long-term MENA growth. Liquidity is solid with $18.8 million in cash and $19.5 million in available credit, supporting large-scale project execution and working capital needs.



However, rising debt and high borrowing costs, especially in MENA, could pressure margins. Cash held abroad limits U.S. flexibility. Project-based revenues heighten earnings volatility. Despite risks, the stock remains attractively valued and has significantly outperformed sector and index benchmarks.



(You can read the full research report on Perma-Pipe International here >>>)



Shares of MIND Technology have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the year-to-date period (+26.2% vs. +13%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $79.93 million exhibits strengthened financial stability, holding $9.2 million in cash and no debt as of April 30, 2025. Positive operating cash flow and improved working capital management highlight efficient operations.



MIND Technology’s international revenue base — 93% of Q1 FY26 sales — diversifies geographic exposure, with growth led by Norway, Singapore, and Japan. A key innovation driver is the new Floatseis autonomous system developed with GWL Overseas, unlocking opportunities in high-resolution marine data. Facility expansion in Huntsville, TX will boost capacity and support margin recovery.



However, risks include gross margin compression from underutilized capacity, delayed revenue recognition, rising SG&A expenses, and dependence on cyclical energy markets. Despite volatility, the stock has surged 111.6% in the past year and trades at 1.57X EV/sales.



(You can read the full research report on MIND Technology here >>>)

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (PPIH): Free Stock Analysis Report

