The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VTV, JAVA, AVLV, IWS and VBR

Why Investing in Value ETFs Could Be a Smart Move Right Now

Amid potential near-term volatility, global growth concerns and a complex geopolitical environment, investors are likely to become more risk-averse with time, turning their attention to more stable investment strategies like value investing.

Value investing focuses on purchasing stocks that are undervalued, based on some fundamental analysis, relative to their intrinsic value. Value investors actively seek out stocks currently overlooked by the market and aim to profit by purchasing them at a discount compared to their intrinsic value.

By purchasing and holding these undervalued stocks for the long term, value investors rely on the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their true value, allowing them to reap significant rewards.

Value stocks aim to exploit market inefficiencies, investor sentiment and short-term fluctuations, offering the potential for higher returns with lower volatility than growth stocks.

The Case for Value Investing

Wall Street is likely to face added economic uncertainty, as legal uncertainties around tariffs and the Supreme Court’s upcoming ruling could weigh on sentiment and trigger a negative market reaction. In this environment, value investing stands out as an attractive strategy for investor portfolios.

With Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioning that equities appear overvalued, value investing could offer a timely and strategic advantage. Even a comment hinting at caution or challenging market expectations can trigger investor panic, leading to widespread sell-offs, ultimately hurting the market. Even so, the possibility of a downturn is enough to push risk-averse investors toward value investing.

According to CNBC, the S&P 500 took a breather from its recent rally as investors questioned the sustainability of the AI boom and whether the top AI firms have enough energy to fuel their growth plans. Rising concerns regarding the sustainability of the AI boom highlight the sector’s concentration risks and potential systemic vulnerabilities.

Investing heavily in the technology sector to capitalize on AI’s growth potential comes with increased concentration risks. If the AI-driven stock market bubble bursts, heavily tech-reliant investor portfolios may suffer significant losses. Adopting a value investing approach serves as a strong diversification option for investors seeking to safeguard their portfolios.

Value Investing Made Simple With ETFs

Value investing demands patience and discipline, as determining a stock’s intrinsic value involves careful financial analysis and judgment, making the process often complex and time-intensive.

Value investing through ETFs offers investors an easy and accessible way to follow this strategy. Using Value ETFs may present an appealing alternative, simplifying the implementation of the strategy for investors.

Such ETFs focus on stocks characterized by strong fundamentals and robust financial health, which trade below their intrinsic value, representing undervaluation. They offer the potential for higher, more stable returns and lower volatility than growth and blend stocks.

Value funds act as a cushion against market volatility. Additionally, Value ETFs can serve as a source of income through dividends. Investors with a medium to long-term investment horizon are better positioned to benefit from this strategy, making it particularly suited for those focused on long-term investing.

Below, we have highlighted a few value ETFs for investors looking to implement a value investing strategy.

Investors can consider Vanguard Value ETF, JPMorgan Active Value ETF, Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF.

