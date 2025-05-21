The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Visa, AstraZeneca, Shell, Ocean Power Technologies and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 21, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, AstraZeneca PLC AZN, Shell plc SHEL, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. OPTT and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Visa, AstraZeneca and Shell

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and Shell plc (SHEL), as well as two micro-cap stocks Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Flat After "V-Shaped Rally" Off April Lows



Today's Featured Research Reports



Visa's shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+38.7% vs. +27.5%). The company's strategic acquisitions and alliances are fostering long-term growth and consistently driving revenues. The company expects net revenues to grow in high-single to low-double digits in fiscal 2025.



Visa, fueled by persistent increases in payments, cross-border volumes and sustained investments in technology, is witnessing significant profit growth. The ongoing shift to digital payments is advantageous for Visa, with strong domestic volumes supporting its overall performance. A robust cash position enables the company to enhance shareholder value.



However, Visa's elevated operating expenses pose margin challenges. We expect adjusted operating expenses to rise 9.5% year over year in fiscal 2025. The company is witnessing a volatile cash volume from the Asia Pacific and U.S. regions. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Shares of AstraZeneca have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+9% vs. -5%). The company beat Q1 estimates for earnings but missed on sales. Its key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, and Fasenra should keep driving revenues.



AstraZeneca's pipeline is strong, with pivotal late and mid-stage pipeline data readouts lined up. It has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca believes it can post industry-leading top-line growth in the 2025-2030 period.



However, potentially lower sales of Lynparza and Farxiga in China, the impact of Part D redesign on U.S. oncology sales and slowing sales of rare disease drugs are expected to hurt the top line in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)



Shell's shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the year-to-date period (+8% vs. -1.3%). The company, being the largest oil firm in Europe, has solid fundamentals, and the stock looks fairly balanced at the moment. London-based Shell plc remains a global leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG).



Shell leverages its strong LNG position, bolstered by the acquisition of BG Group, to generate consistent earnings by capitalizing on steady demand for this transitional fuel. Strategic moves like the Equinor JV and Pavilion Energy acquisition also support long-term growth.



However, a few red flags keep the outlook in check: Q1 revenue missed by $10B, chemical margins remain weak, and reserve replacement continues to lag. Add macro risks, delayed earnings impact from new projects, and ongoing pressure from the energy transition, and the near-term setup feels mixed. For now, investors may prefer to wait for a better entry point before buying Shell shares.



(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)



Shares of Ocean Power Technologies have outperformed the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry over the past year (+202.3% vs. +42.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $90.50 million offers strong revenue visibility with a record $7.5 million backlog, driven by global demand for its AI-enabled PowerBuoy and WAM-V platforms across defense and commercial sectors. Financial discipline is evident as cash burn fell 41% and liquidity rose to $10.2 million.



Ocean Power Technologies shift to a recurring revenue model (DaaS/RaaS) enhances margin potential and customer stickiness. Advanced autonomous systems support long-duration maritime ops with minimal oversight, addressing needs in defense, energy, and environmental monitoring.



However, risks include persistent losses ($15.1 million YTD), liquidity concerns, high client concentration, and dilution from equity financing. Products remain in early commercialization, and governance issues plus emerging market exposure introduce further uncertainty. OPTT's growth potential is clear, but execution and financial sustainability remain critical watchpoints.



(You can read the full research report on Ocean Power Technologies here >>>)



Wheeler Real Estate Investment's shares have underperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry over the past year (-99.9% vs. +11.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $3.32 million have equity value is pressured by dilution from preferred redemptions and stock splits, and liquidity has tightened, with $489 million in debt and a decline in cash to $19.2 million.



Legal overhang, weakening NOI, and declining Cedar leasing trends signal operational headwinds. Despite a high implied Series D dividend yield, risks from asset erosion, derivative liabilities and regional concentration constrain long-term upside. Despite ongoing challenges, WHLR's valuations offer a potential value opportunity relative to its historical norms and industry peers.



Nevertheless, Wheeler Real Estate has improved its balance sheet via $13 million in Series D Preferred redemptions and $18.3 million in asset sales, reducing leverage and generating $5.7 million in net gains. Occupancy remains strong at 93.3%, with leasing spreads reinforcing pricing power.



(You can read the full research report on Wheeler Real Estate Investment here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.