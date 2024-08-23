The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Texas Instruments, Union Pacific, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Tile Shop and Gencor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 23, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, Union Pacific Corp. UNP, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRTX, Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. TTSH and Gencor Industries, Inc. GENC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Texas Instruments, Union Pacific and Vertex

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Texas Instruments Inc., Union Pacific Corp. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Gencor Industries, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Texas Instruments have gained +28.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +113.1%. The company’s second-quarter results were hurt by widespread weakness in the industrial, and automotive markets. Sluggishness in its Analog, Embedded Processing and Other segments was a negative. Increasing manufacturing costs was a concern

Nevertheless, solid data center demand is boosting TXN's prospects in the enterprise systems market. Improving personal electronics and communication equipment markets are a plus. Texas Instruments’ growing investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages are tailwinds.

Its deepening focus on manufacturing, advanced technology infusion, product portfolio expansion and consistent returns to shareholders, is another positive. However, overall weak demand environment and growing U.S.-China tensions remain concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)

Union Pacific shares have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry over the year-to-date period (+1.0% vs. -0.7%). The company is suffering big time as ecommerce sales have normalized and consumer markets have softened. Geopolitical uncertainty and high inflation continue to hurt consumer sentiment.

Reduced fuel surcharge revenues, too, are a concern. Due to these headwinds, volumes declined 1% year over year in 2023. Operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) deteriorated 220 basis points in 2023, mainly due to revenue woes. Given the soft freight market scenario, the revenue weakness is likely to persist.

To combat the revenue weakness, UNP is looking to cut costs. In the meantime, the railroad operator continues paying dividends. Management resumed buying back shares in the second quarter of 2024. Considering all these factors, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.

(You can read the full research report on Union Pacific here >>>)

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+19.0% vs. +2.6%). The company’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow, driven by higher sales of Trikafta/Kaftrio in younger age groups. Its one-shot gene therapy, Casgevy, was approved for two blood disorders in multiple regions, which diversified its commercial opportunity.

Vertex has additional near-term launches planned — suzetrigine in acute pain and vanza triple in CF. It is rapidly progressing its mid- and earlier-stage pipeline, with multiple milestones expected in the second half of the year. The Alpine acquisition has added povetacicept, which Vertex believes has a “pipeline in a product” potential.

However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for revenues is a concern. CF sales are slightly slowing down.

(You can read the full research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals here >>>)

Tile Shop’s shares have gained +5.2% over the past year against the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry’s gain of +15.2%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $265.22 million saw gross margin improved to 66% from 64.2% in the prior year, reflecting effective cost management and lower product costs and freight rates despite a 7.3% decline in net sales. The company's strong liquidity, with $25.3 million in cash and no debt, along with a $75 million credit line, provides financial stability.

E-commerce growth of more than 25% underscores successful digital investments, while the Superior private label brand bolstered professional customer engagement and enhanced market penetration.

However, a 6.9% decline in comparable store sales, rising selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, and a 75.9% decline in net income to $1.2 million raise concerns about sustained profitability. Persistent margin erosion and declining cash flow may pressure the stock amid a tough retail environment.

(You can read the full research report on Tile Shop here >>>)

Shares of Gencor Industries have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry over the past year (+38.3% vs. +22.0%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $272.92 million has strong demand and future revenue potential despite a recent revenue decline. The company's solid financial position, with $116.6 million in cash and no debt, enhances its strategic flexibility.

Benefits from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) further support Gencor's market position. Yet, challenges persist, including an 8.3% third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenue decline due to shipment delays, decreasing gross margins and rising operating expenses.

While Gencor's robust backlog is a positive indicator, over-reliance could expose the company to risks if order fulfillment delays persist. Additionally, increased reliance on non-operating income and marketable securities introduces volatility, posing risks in uncertain economic conditions.

(You can read the full research report on Gencor Industries here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (TTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.