The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shell, Chevron, Allstate, Telefonica Brasil and OMV

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 24, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Shell SHEL, Chevron CVX, Allstate ALL, Telefonica Brasil VIV and OMV OMVKY.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Oil & Gas Leaders Meet: Global Week Ahead

What is going on in this Global Week Ahead?

· Concerns over energy prices — and inflation — are set to shape the week ahead

· As war rages in the Middle East

· Energy chiefs gather in Houston, TX and

· The first business sentiment PMI readings since the start of the conflict print

Next are Reuters' five world market themes, re-ordered for equity traders—

(1) Global Oil and Gas Industry Leaders Meet at CERAWeek in Houston, TX

How the global energy sector deals with the impact of the Middle East conflict will become apparent when the industry's leaders kick off CERAWeek in Houston, Texas, on Monday.

CEOs of Saudi Aramco, Shell and Chevron are among the many high-profile executives set to speak at the annual conference that runs until Friday.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and other energy officials from Europe and Latin America are also on the agenda.

But the Middle East is not the only focus: Washington on Wednesday broadly authorized U.S. companies to do business with state-oil company PDVSA in Venezuela, home to the world's largest proven oil reserves.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado will attend the conference.

Energy (XLE) has been the best-performing S&P500 sector since the war started.

(2) The Iran War Will Be One Month Old

The Iran war is entering its fourth week with no sign of imminent de-escalation.

Markets ‌have been febrile over concerns the conflict could destroy more energy and business infrastructure in the region, while Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, an artery for energy transport.

Bets have risen in the markets that central banks, faced with flares in inflation and volatility, will have to hike interest rates, at least in Europe, or, in the case of the U.S. Federal Reserve, have no more scope to lower lending benchmarks.

Even previously resilient stock markets have begun to wobble, as traders shift baseline assumptions of economic growth and inflation.

Shuttle diplomacy will continue, with Gulf states expected to continue diplomatic coordination through ministerial level contacts while G7 foreign ministers meet in Paris on Thursday.

Most of Iran's major energy facilities, as well as major assets in nearby countries, have been targeted.

(3) Via Flash PMIs, the "Stagflation" Word Likely Returns to Widespread Use

Flash business activity data for March released on Tuesday will give a first reading of how the war has hit corporate sentiment as markets fear the risk of stagflation has grown.

Most of the impact of higher energy costs, both direct and indirect, has yet to be felt, but PMI survey numbers will provide an early impression and offer a comparison between the impact on different parts of the world.

Investors consider Asia and Europe are much more exposed to higher energy costs than the U.S., though the effects will be global. Business activity picked up in most economies in February, and the danger is the ‌war has caused a significant reversal.

Readings on input costs will be closely monitored. March data has already showed an increase in Europe and the U.S.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will publish its interim economic outlook on Thursday.

(4) Japan's Inflation Data Comes Out. BoJ Monetary Policy Must Heed It

Tuesday brings a new print of the Japanese inflation data that has determined the central bank's tightening cycle — and has been thrown off course by the Middle East crisis.

The previous reading showed annual core consumer inflation fell to a two-year low of +2.0% in January, matching the Bank of Japan's target.

It likely declined further to +1.7% in February, according to a Reuters poll of economists, but that data will not reflect the surge in energy costs from the war in Iran that has paralyzed the oil shipments on which Japan depends.

As it kept policy unchanged on Thursday, the BoJ struck a hawkish tone, warning about the impact of imported energy inflation on consumers.

Japan's currency is already suffering as the yen wallows near a 20-month low on mounting concerns over the nation's terms of trade.

(5) On Tuesday, Demark Votes for Prime Minister

Denmark, in focus as U.S. President Donald Trump's foreign policy forays resonate globally, holds an election on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, seeking a third term, hopes to capitalize on strong support for her defiant stance against U.S. pressure over annexing Greenland.

The vote could be a barometer of Greenlanders' appetite for independence. The cost of living, a dominant theme in elections this year, is also a major concern for Danes.

Italy, meanwhile, holds a March 22-23 referendum on a highly contested government plan to reform the judiciary. Supporters hope it will modernize the legal system. Opponents reckon it will make it easier for the state to control prosecutors.

Tensions in the ruling coalition could surface if Italians vote "no." Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni is taking no chances, joining an irreverent podcast hosted by a popular rapper to reach younger voters to try to secure a "yes" vote.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks

Here are three Zacks #1 (STRONG BUY) picks, with solid long-term Zacks VGM scores of B.

(1) Allstate: This is a $204 a share stock, with a market cap of $52.9B. It is found in Zacks Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of A, a Zacks Growth score of C, and a Zacks Momentum score of B.

F12M P/E: 8.1.

The Allstate Corporation is the third-largest property-casualty insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S.

The company also provides a range of life insurance and investment products to its diverse customer base.

It provides insurance products to households through exclusive agencies and financial specialists in the U.S. and Canada.

(2) Telefonica Brasil: This is a $16 a share stock, with a market cap of $25.3B. It is found in the Zacks Diversified Communications industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of B, a Zacks Growth score of C, and a Zacks Momentum score of A.

F12M P/E: 17.3.

Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo.

The company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services.

(3) OMV: This is a $17 a share stock, with a market cap of $22.3B. It is found in the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of A, a Zacks Growth score of D, and a Zacks Momentum score of B.

F12M P/E: 9.9.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company.

It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream.

The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales.

They also own a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OMV AG (OMVKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.