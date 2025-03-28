The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SGDM, SLVP, SHLD, COPJ and PSIL

For Immediate Release

5 Sector ETFs That Have Outperformed the S&P 500 in Q1

The first quarter has been marked by scary swings for the U.S. stock market. The S&P 500 achieved an all-time high on Feb. 19 and then slipped into correction territory on March 18 for the first time since 2023. Despite volatility, a few sectors have outperformed the S&P 500 in the first quarter.

We have highlighted the five top-performing ETFs from different sectors that have been the leaders and have gained in double digits.

First-Quarter Recap

A combination of strong economic indicators, advancements in AI and solid corporate earnings season drove the rally in the first half of the quarter. The rally fizzled with the new administration's tariff disputes, which have sparked fears of a slowdown and trade war.

The tariffs will raise prices for U.S. consumers and dampen economic growth. Traders are betting that the U.S. economy has lost steam and is on the verge of sliding toward a recession. The recent surveys and sentiment indicators have been soft, underscoring the ongoing weakness in the economy.

Though the Fed reaffirmed its forecast for two rate cuts this year, it expects higher inflation and slower economic growth. These combinations have raised volatility and uncertainty in the market. Gold and silver are considered a store of wealth for investors. They are often used as a means of preserving wealth during times of financial and political uncertainty and usually do well when other asset classes struggle. Geopolitical tensions enhance both metals' attractiveness to investors.

We have highlighted the ETFs in detail below:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF – Up 33.1%

Sprott Gold Miners ETF follows the Solactive Gold Miners Custom Factors Index, which aims to track the performance of larger-sized gold companies whose stocks are listed on Canadian and major U.S. exchanges. It holds 35 stocks in its basket, with Canadian firms taking the top spot at 79.2%, followed by 18.7% in the United States (read: Gold Mining ETF Tops in Q1: 5 Best-Performing Stocks).

Sprott Gold Miners ETF has amassed $321.7 million in its asset base and trades in a lower volume of around 44,000 shares a day. It charges 50 bps in annual fees from investors.



iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF – Up 28.9%

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF follows the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners Investable Market Index, providing investors exposure to 27 companies that derive the majority of revenues from silver exploration or metals mining.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF has an AUM of $259.5 million and an average daily volume of about 163,000 shares. It charges 39 bps in annual fees.

Global X Defense Tech ETF – Up 27.1%

With AUM of $1.2 billion, Global X Defense Tech ETF seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption and utilization of defense technology. It tracks the Global X Defense Tech Index and holds 37 stocks in its basket. Global X Defense Tech ETF charges 50 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 551,000 shares (read: 5 International ETFs Beating the S&P 500 in 2025).

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF – Up 17.1%

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF is the only pure-play ETF focused on small copper miners, selected for their potential for significant revenue and asset growth by tracking the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners Index. It holds 40 stocks in its basket, with Canadian firms taking the largest share at 49.5%. Australia and the United States round off the next two spots.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has AUM of $15.7 million and trades in a lower average daily volume of 9,000 shares. It charges 78 bps in annual fees and expenses (read: Copper Miner ETF Hits New 52-Week High).

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF – Up 13.4%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF invests in the emerging psychedelic drugs sector, offering exposure to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies that it sees as leading the way in this nascent industry. It is an actively managed fund and holds 25 stocks in its basket.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF has accumulated $9.3 million in its asset base and charges 99 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 15,000 shares.

