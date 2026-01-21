The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Sandisk, Amphenol, ASML Holding and Corning

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 21, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Sandisk SNDK, Amphenol APH, ASML Holding ASML and Corning GLW.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Top-Ranked Technology Stocks Set to Beat Q4 Earnings Expectations

The technology sector is benefiting from the ongoing digitalization wave, courtesy of the rapid deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the transition to cloud computing. Strong adoption of AI technologies, including Generative AI (GenAI) and agentic AI, has fueled demand for high-performance computing and data-center infrastructure, boosting sales of semiconductors, AI accelerators, and related services.

Rapid deployment of AI is boosting industrial automation with growing usage of the Internet of Things, robotics and automation. Although still in early stages, quantum computing has shown promise in solving complex problems in domains like drug discovery and logistics.

These factors bode well for technology stocks, a number of which are set to report quarterly results over the next couple of weeks. We pick four technology stocks — Sandisk, Amphenol, ASML Holding and Corning — well-poised to beat earnings estimates this season.

Technology Stocks Riding on AI Boom, Investments

AI demand is escalating, and that has increased the need for data center capacity expansion. Leading hyperscalers like Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft have multi-year investment plans to support greater cloud capacity and AI deployment.

Massive investment in chips, particularly graphics processing units (GPUs), and customized accelerators is driving demand for semiconductors. Demand for advanced process technologies (3 nm and 5 nm) is increasing. Per the Semiconductor Industry Association data, semiconductor sales in November 2025 were $75.3 billion, up 29.8% year over year and 3.5% month over month. In October, sales were $72.7 billion, up 4.7% month over month and 27.2% year over year.

Moreover, the PC segment witnessed growth in the fourth quarter of 2025. IDC estimates 76.4 million units were sold, up 9.6% year over year.

How to Pick Earnings Estimates Beating Stocks?

Finding technology stocks with the potential to beat earnings estimates can be daunting. Our proprietary methodology, however, makes it fairly simple.

You could narrow down the list of choices by looking at stocks that have the combination of a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining stocks that have the best chances to surprise with their next earnings announcement. It is the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Our research shows that for stocks with this combination of ingredients, the odds of a positive earnings surprise are as high as 70%.

Top Bets

Milpitas, CA-based Sandisk has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sandisk is benefiting from a transformative shift in the NAND flash memory market, surging demand from AI applications and the company's technological leadership in next-generation storage solutions. SNDK’s advanced BiCS8 technology is proving to be a game-changer, already accounting for 15% of total bits shipped in the fiscal first quarter, with expectations to become the dominant technology in Sandisk’s production mix by fiscal year-end.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased by a penny to $3.26 per share over the past month. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Jan. 28.

Sandisk Corporation price-eps-surprise | Sandisk Corporation Quote

Wallingford, CT-based Amphenol currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.78% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28.

Amphenol’s expanding portfolio of fiber optic, power, antenna and sensor technologies continues to gain traction across datacom, aerospace and defense markets. APH’s strategy of expanding business through acquisitions has been a key catalyst. Diversified end-market bodes well for Amphenol’s top-line growth prospects.

The consensus mark for earnings has inched up a penny to 93 cents per share over the past month and suggests 69.1% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Amphenol Corporation price-eps-surprise | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Netherlands-based ASML Holding is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

ASML Holding’s leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography has been a key catalyst. The company holds a near-monopoly on this technology, which is critical for manufacturing the world’s most advanced chips at 3nm and below. Major customers like TSMC, Samsung and Intel rely on ASML’s systems to stay ahead in chip innovation, giving ASML extraordinary pricing power and strategic importance. The accelerating demand for AI is giving ASML Holding another powerful growth tailwind.

The consensus estimate for ASML Holding’s fourth-quarter earnings has increased by a penny to $8.85 per share over the past 30 days and indicates 21.2% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

ASML Holding N.V. price-eps-surprise | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

New York-based Corning is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Corning is benefiting from solid market traction in the AI data center and the consumer electronics market. GLW’s leading-edge Gen AI fiber and cable systems, which can enable two-to-four times the amount of fiber in an existing conduit, are gaining significant market traction as hyperscalers expand their data center footprint to support surging AI workloads. Consumer electronics continue to be a stronghold for Corning. Leading manufacturers, such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, HP and Dell, are incorporating Corning’s cover materials across their flagship devices. This bodes well for the company’s top-line growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been steady at 70 cents per share over the past month and suggests 22.8% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Corning Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Corning Incorporated Quote

