The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Reddit, Alphabet, Integral Ad Science and Snap

Should You Still Hold Reddit Stock -39% YTD?

Reddit shares have plunged 38.8% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 2.6%. The ZacksInternet - Software industry increased 5.4% in the same time frame.

Shares of the company have underperformed its closest peer, Alphabet. Shares of Alphabet have lost 10.5% in the year-to-date period.

The underperformance can be attributed to the challenging macroeconomic conditions, and tariffs negatively impact spending, particularly discretionary spending, which might impact digital ad spending.

Will RDDT’s Expanding Portfolio Aid Prospects?

Reddit’s focus on diversifying its advertising solutions and enhancing ad efficiency has emerged as a critical growth driver for its business. Higher user engagement and the company’s growing artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives are noteworthy. Ad revenues increased 61% year over year to $358.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The company recently expanded its shopping solutions by launching Dynamic Product Ads, which are available in general. It enables advertisers to deliver personalized, contextually relevant ads that boost engagement and Return on Ad Spend.

With new features like improved machine learning targeting and larger catalog support, Reddit helps brands connect with high-intent shoppers. Additionally, Reddit integrated with Smartly, enabling advertisers to manage and optimize campaigns across channels with creative automation and unified reporting.

The company’s expanding portfolio has been a key catalyst. In May 2025, RDDT enhanced Reddit Pro with streamlined profile setup and new tools that allow businesses to showcase community conversations. These updates make it easier for brands to build trust, connect authentically, and engage with Reddit’s vast network of communities.

RDDT’s Benefits From Expanding Partnership

Reddit’s expanding partner base also strengthens its competitive prowess. RDDT expanded its collaboration with Integral Ad Science in April to offer advertisers enhanced measurement capabilities.

Integral Ad Science’s Total Media Quality for Reddit now delivers greater transparency, comprehensive reporting, and advanced AI-driven technology. With Integral Ad Science supporting global coverage across Reddit’s platforms, advertisers can confidently engage with real users and optimize campaign performance.

Reddit Earnings Estimates Show Upward Trend

For the second quarter of 2025, RDDT expects revenues between $410 million and $430 million.

For the second quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $426.12 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 51.55%.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 19 cents per share, which has increased 72.7% in the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 416.67%.

Reddit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reddit Inc. Quote

RDDT Suffers from Stiff Competition

Despite RDDT’s expanding advertising business and robust partnerships, the company is suffering from intense competition from Alphabet and Snap, which are expanding into advertising to compete in the rapidly growing digital ad market.

Strengthening its portfolio, in April 2025, Snap introduced Snap School sponsorships, which offer advertisers a unique opportunity to engage directly with aspiring and established Snap Stars, helping build brand visibility and foster partnerships with creators.

Snapchat’s new conversion tracking tool, Snap Pixel, is also gaining traction. The tool helps advertisers measure traffic growth on their websites. SNAP’s growing ad offerings and advanced features are attracting both advertisers and users, challenging Reddit’s market position.

Alphabet generates advertising revenues from Google Search & other, YouTube ads and Google Network, which includes revenues generated on Google Network properties participating in AdMob, AdSense and Google Ad Manager. In the first quarter of 2025, Google advertising revenues rose 8.5% year over year to $66.885 billion and accounted for 74.1% of total revenues.

RDDT Stock Overvalued

Reddit’s stock is currently trading at a premium, as suggested by the Value Score of F.

In terms of the trailing 12-month Price/Sales ratio, RDDT is trading at 8.82, higher than the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 6.10.

Conclusion: Hold RDDT Stock for Now

Reddit’s prospects benefit from an expanding advertising business, expanding clientele and improving the user experience with upgraded search and discovery features.

However, the company is suffering from intense competition from other social media platforms, which is consistently affecting user engagement and market share in advertising. Ongoing tariff uncertainties, along with stretched valuations, are a concern.

Reddit currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a more favorable time to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

